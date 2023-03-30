Manchin Announces $631K for 3 West Virginia Rural Development Projects

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of
the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $631,809 from the U.S.
Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development program for three West
Virginia projects. The funding will support constructing a new office and
maintenance shop for the Hardy
County Public Service District and bolstering marketing efforts for two local
agricultural businesses.
“Investing in our communities spurs economic development and
creates good-paying, long term jobs. I am pleased USDA is investing more than
$631K in these three critical projects across West Virginia, which will
construct a new office and maintenance shop for the Hardy County Public Service
District after severe flooding damaged their previous facility. The funding
will also support strengthening marketing initiatives for Triple E Farms and
Frostmore Farm to boost their economic success. As a member of the Senate
Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding to ensure our
rural communities across the Mountain State have the resources they need to
thrive,” said Senator Manchin.
Individual
awards listed below:
$291,000
– Hardy County Public Service District
This funding will be used to
construct a new facility that will house the district's main office and
maintenance shop. The district's former facility was severely damaged by
flooding during a June 2018 natural disaster and as a result, the
district has been forced to operate out of a small temporary construction
trailer for the past four years.
$250,000 – Triple E Farms, Romney
This funding will support a
strategic marketing campaign built around directly shipping meats to
consumers.
$90,809 – Frostmore Farm, Dunmore
This funding will support
efforts to diversify marketing channels, target new customers, expand
product offerings and employ production efficiency technologies.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.