Manchin Announces $631K for 3 West Virginia Rural Development Projects

March 30, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $631,809 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development program for three West Virginia projects. The funding will support constructing a new office and maintenance shop for the Hardy County Public Service District and bolstering marketing efforts for two local agricultural businesses.

“Investing in our communities spurs economic development and creates good-paying, long term jobs. I am pleased USDA is investing more than $631K in these three critical projects across West Virginia, which will construct a new office and maintenance shop for the Hardy County Public Service District after severe flooding damaged their previous facility. The funding will also support strengthening marketing initiatives for Triple E Farms and Frostmore Farm to boost their economic success. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding to ensure our rural communities across the Mountain State have the resources they need to thrive,” said Senator Manchin.





Individual awards listed below: