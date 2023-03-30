Submit Release
Manchin Announces $631K for 3 West Virginia Rural Development Projects

March 30, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $631,809 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development program for three West Virginia projects. The funding will support constructing a new office and maintenance shop for the Hardy County Public Service District and bolstering marketing efforts for two local agricultural businesses.

 

“Investing in our communities spurs economic development and creates good-paying, long term jobs. I am pleased USDA is investing more than $631K in these three critical projects across West Virginia, which will construct a new office and maintenance shop for the Hardy County Public Service District after severe flooding damaged their previous facility. The funding will also support strengthening marketing initiatives for Triple E Farms and Frostmore Farm to boost their economic success. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding to ensure our rural communities across the Mountain State have the resources they need to thrive,” said Senator Manchin.


Individual awards listed below:

  • $291,000 – Hardy County Public Service District
    • This funding will be used to construct a new facility that will house the district's main office and maintenance shop. The district's former facility was severely damaged by flooding during a June 2018 natural disaster and as a result, the district has been forced to operate out of a small temporary construction trailer for the past four years.
  • $250,000 – Triple E Farms, Romney
    • This funding will support a strategic marketing campaign built around directly shipping meats to consumers.
  • $90,809 – Frostmore Farm, Dunmore
    • This funding will support efforts to diversify marketing channels, target new customers, expand product offerings and employ production efficiency technologies.
Manchin Announces $631K for 3 West Virginia Rural Development Projects

