The Dutch announce 500MW wind-to-hydrogen project ahead of World Hydrogen Congress in Rotterdam this October

We are a global leader with this plan. It is also a big step on top of the goal of 4GW electrolysis in 2030 from the Climate Agreement. We have already designated the area as a preferred location..”
— The Minister for Climate and Energy Policy, Rob Jetten
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Government of the Netherlands has announced plans to use offshore wind power for large-scale offshore hydrogen production, in the North Sea. The facility will have the capacity to produce 500 megawatt (MW) of green hydrogen per year and is scheduled to become operational in 2031.
The Minister for Climate and Energy Policy, Rob Jetten said: “We are a global leader with this plan. It is also a big step on top of the goal of 4GW electrolysis in 2030 from the Climate Agreement. We have already designated the area as a preferred location so that preparations can start quickly, and we provide the sector with clarity so that they can make their investment plans… I am also very happy with the support we receive from local authorities. The province and the municipalities are fully committed to a green economy in which the production of sustainable energy is central.”
This October, the Netherlands’ ambitious hydrogen plans will be showcased at the 4th annual World Hydrogen Congress returning to Rotterdam alongside the Word Hydrogen Intelligence Day and Global Hydrogen Projects Summit. What's more, we are mirroring the hydrogen market’s growth and launching the inaugural World Hydrogen Derivatives conference to offer a week-long programme of events.
Situated in the global hydrogen capital and Europe’s Hydrogen Hub, Rotterdam, World Hydrogen Week is the epicentre for innovation and thought leadership within the hydrogen industry, with 5 days of premium content and unrivalled networking.
