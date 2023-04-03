Accreditation’s 30 standards for health cost sharing ministries empower consumers

People should look hard at what we say, and what anyone says, about how they achieved accreditation.”
— J. Craig Brown, II
BARBERTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For their own financial protection, people thinking of joining a health cost sharing ministry (HCSM) should examine in detail whether the ministry they’re considering is independently accredited and the standards by which the claimed accreditation was achieved, says J. Craig Brown II, the head of Christian Healthcare Ministries (CHM), America’s longest-serving HCSM and the first to earn independent accreditation.
In 2022, Sharity Ministries, previously known as Trinity Healthshare, Inc., shut down, leaving thousands of families with unpaid medical bills of more than $50 million. What Sharity couldn’t provide prospective members: the results of transparent, in-depth, independent accreditation.
A legitimate, thorough accreditation process provides consumers with solid information about a HCSM’s financial policies and operational information, said Brown.
“Without hard data, consumers are forced to rely only on an organization’s word that it’s doing the right things the right way,” Brown said. “Unfortunately, in the case of Sharity, their word wasn’t worthy of trust.
“With accreditation, consumers can examine how accreditation was earned, the qualifications and experience of the reviewers, ask questions about the process, and be more assured of their decision. CHM was evaluated against 30 standards that examined our operations in detail, lasted months, and was worth every bit of the effort,” Brown said.
A HCSM is not insurance; it’s a faith-based means by which people of similar faith share monthly financial gifts that are used to pay eligible medical bills.
CHM was reviewed and accredited by Demotech, an organization providing Financial Stability Ratings® and analysis. Demotech evaluated CHM using 30 standards of conduct and performance within Demotech’s Faith Based Sharing Review™ (FbSR). Demotech assigns Financial Stability Ratings® for property and casualty insurance companies, title underwriters, and other risk-bearing entities. Demotech was the first rating organization to have its process formally reviewed and accepted by the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
“The tougher the review, the more satisfying the outcome,” Brown said.
Among the 30 standards by which Demotech measured CHM are:
• Does not allow itself to be advertised in print or on the web as part of, or in conjunction with, any offer of or quote for health insurance product(s).
• Operates under a code of conduct which requires ethical behavior on the part of all of its employees, board and management, and which requires disclosure of conflicts of interest.
• Has established, documented, and implemented a credible and reasonable whistleblower policy and a reasonable record keeping policy.
• No individual who is otherwise qualified is excluded or terminated from membership, or asked to provide additional gifts or donations, based on health history.
• In the operation of the ministry, the ministry contracts only with individuals or companies who have no affiliation with the ministry’s management team or any member of its board of directors; unless the service provided is disclosed to, and explicitly approved by, a majority of the disinterested directors, and the costs attributable to all the vendors requiring said approval do not exceed 2% of the total gifts received
• Does not compensate insurance agents or other persons based on the number of members solicited or enrolled or the amount of contributions received from enrolled members, including by commission.
Brown encouraged anyone thinking of joining a HCSM to not stop at the word “accredited” a ministry may apply to itself.
“Research leads to knowledge, and knowledge leads to informed decisions,” Brown said. “People should look hard at what we say, and what anyone says, about how they achieved accreditation. That’s how differences will be seen, and possibly the difference between accreditation bestowed, and accreditation earned.”
ABOUT CHRISTIAN HEALTHCARE MINISTRIES
Christian Healthcare Ministries (CHM) is a budget-friendly, biblical, and compassionate healthcare solution through which Christians in all 50 states and around the world voluntarily share each other’s medical bills. We’re not health insurance; instead, we’re the first and longest-serving healthcare sharing ministry, having satisfied over $8 billion of our members’ medical bills. CHM members contribute fixed monthly financial gifts to assist members in paying their medical bills. No member is ever removed from membership, nor is their monthly gift payment increased because of an expensive health condition. No one is denied membership because of a medical condition.
The ministry, under the leadership of President and CEO J. Craig Brown II, is headquartered in Barberton, Ohio.
