Jobs Up Across Nearly All 14 Metro Areas in February

SPRINGFIELD - Total nonfarm jobs increased in thirteen metropolitan areas and decreased in one for the year ending February 2023, according to data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (DES). Over-the-year, the unemployment rate decreased in seven areas, increased in five areas and was unchanged in two.


"Today's data is further indication that job growth continues to trend in the right direction with expansion throughout every corner of the state across sectors," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "Job expansion creates new and growing career opportunities for jobseekers and the demand for employers to invest in and retain the talented and diverse Illinois labor force."


The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Bloomington MSA (+4.8%, +4,500), the Peoria MSA (3.9%, +6,400), and the Champaign-Urbana MSA (+3.4%, +4,000). Total nonfarm jobs in the Chicago Metropolitan Division were up +2.1% or +77,500. Total nonfarm jobs were down in the Illinois section of the St. Louis MSA (-0.4%, -1,000). Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Mining and Construction and Leisure and Hospitality (fourteen areas each); Education and Health Services, Other Services and Government (thirteen areas each); Manufacturing and Wholesale Trade (eleven areas each); Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities (ten areas).


The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were in the Chicago Metropolitan Division (-0.9 point to 4.1%), the Rockford MSA (-0.8 point to 6.3%), and the Decatur MSA (-0.6 point to 5.9%). The largest unemployment rate increases were in the Lake County-Kenosha County Metro (+0.4 point to 5.4%), the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (+0.3%, +4.6%) and the Elgin Metro (+0.3 point to 5.9%). The unemployment rate was unchanged in the Bloomington MSA (4.0%) and the Champaign-Urbana MSA (4.1%).

Metro Area Unemployment Rates (Not Seasonally Adjusted)

Metropolitan Area

February 2023*

February 2022**

Over-the-Year Change

Bloomington

4.0%

4.0%

0.0

Carbondale-Marion

4.5%

4.7%

-0.2

Champaign-Urbana

4.1%

4.1%

0.0

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights

4.1%

5.0%

-0.9

Danville

6.0%

5.8%

0.2

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL

4.6%

4.3%

0.3

Decatur

5.9%

6.5%

-0.6

Elgin

5.9%

5.6%

0.3

Kankakee

6.5%

6.4%

0.1

Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI

5.4%

5.0%

0.4

Peoria

5.4%

5.5%

-0.1

Rockford

6.3%

7.1%

-0.8

Springfield

4.6%

4.9%

-0.3

St. Louis (IL-Section)

4.1%

4.3%

-0.2

Illinois Statewide

4.5%

5.1%

-0.6

* Preliminary  I  ** Revised

 

 

 















Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted)

Metropolitan Area

February

February

Over-the-Year

 

2023*

2022**

Change

Bloomington MSA

98,000

93,500

4,500

Carbondale-Marion MSA

58,000

56,700

1,300

Champaign-Urbana MSA

122,000

118,000

4,000

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division

3,730,300

3,652,800

77,500

Danville MSA

26,900

26,400

500

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA

181,100

179,300

1,800

Decatur MSA

48,500

47,600

900

Elgin Metro Division

260,400

253,200

7,200

Kankakee MSA

43,000

42,100

900

Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division

407,300

404,700

2,600

Peoria MSA

170,900

164,500

6,400

Rockford MSA

146,500

143,300

3,200

Springfield MSA

108,600

106,000

2,600

Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA

234,300

235,300

-1,000

Illinois Statewide

6,026,500

5,881,500

145,000

*Preliminary | **Revised

 

 

 

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area

Feb 2023

Feb 2022

Over the Year Change

 

  
   

Decatur MSA

 

 

 

    

Macon County

5.9 %

6.5 %

-0.6

    

Springfield MSA

 

 

 

    

Menard County

4.9 %

4.7 %

0.2

    

Sangamon County

4.5 %

4.9 %

-0.4

    

Cities

 

 

 

    

Decatur City

6.4 %

7.1 %

-0.7

    

Rock Island City

5.2 %

4.7 %

0.5

    

Springfield City

4.7 %

5.1 %

-0.4

    

Counties

 

 

 

    

Adams County

3.7 %

3.7 %

0.0

    

Brown County

2.3 %

2.5 %

-0.2

    

Calhoun County

5.1 %

4.8 %

0.3

    

Christian County

5.5 %

5.2 %

0.3

    

De Witt County

4.6 %

4.9 %

-0.3

    

Greene County

4.5 %

4.9 %

-0.4

    

Hancock County

4.7 %

4.8 %

-0.1

    

Jersey County

4.0 %

4.2 %

-0.2

    

Logan County

4.9 %

4.6 %

0.3

    

McDonough County

4.9 %

4.4 %

0.5

    

Macoupin County

4.2 %

4.4 %

-0.2

    

Montgomery County

5.6 %

5.4 %

0.2

    

Morgan County

4.5 %

4.8 %

-0.3

    

Moultrie County

3.4 %

3.5 %

-0.1

    

Piatt County

4.0 %

4.2 %

-0.2

    

Pike County

5.5 %

5.3 %

0.2

    

Schuyler County

6.3 %

5.3 %

1.0

    

Scott County

7.0 %

7.0 %

0.0

    

Shelby County

4.6 %

5.0 %

-0.4

    

Other Areas

 

 

 

    

LWIA 19

5.7 %

6.3 %

-0.6

    

LWIA 20

4.7 %

4.9 %

-0.2

    

LWIA 21

4.7 %

4.9 %

-0.2

    

Central EDR

4.9 %

5.2 %

-0.3

    

Central Illinois Highlights


Decatur MSA


The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.9 percent in February 2023, a decrease of -0.6 percentage point from February 2022. There were an estimated 2,675 unemployed people in the labor force in February 2023.


The number of total nonfarm jobs in the Decatur metro area increased by +900 compared to a year ago.


Employment increased in Construction and Mining (+300), Government (+300), Other Services (+200), Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities (+200) and Leisure and Hospitality (+100).


Payrolls were unchanged in Manufacturing, Educational and Health Services, Financial Activities, Wholesale Trade and Information.


February payrolls declined in Retail Trade (-100) and Professional and Business Services (-100).


Springfield MSA


The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased -0.3 percentage point to 4.6 percent in February 2023 from 4.9 percent in February 2022. There were an estimated 4,684 unemployed people in the labor force in February 2023.


The number of total nonfarm jobs in the Springfield metro area increased by +2,600 compared to a year ago.


Payrolls increased in Government (+900), Leisure and Hospitality (+600), Professional and Business Services (+600), Mining and Construction (+500), Educational and Health Services (+400), Other Services (+300), Manufacturing (+200), Wholesale Trade (+200), Financial Activities (+200) and Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities (+100).


No payroll changes were reported in Retail Trade.


Decreased employment was reported in Information (-1,400).




Note: Monthly 2022 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2023, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid. The official monthly unemployment rate series for metro areas, counties and most cities begins in 1990. The official monthly nonfarm jobs series for metro areas begins in 1990 and for non-metropolitan counties it begins in 1999.


Disclaimer: The data contained in the metro area employment numbers press releases are not seasonally adjusted, and therefore are subject to seasonal fluctuations due to factors such as changes in weather, harvests, major holidays, and school schedules. Current monthly metro data should be compared to the same month from prior years (February 2023 data compared to February 2022 data) as data for these months have similar seasonal patterns. Comparisons should not be made to data for the immediate previous month or other previous non-matching months, as any changes in the data within these time periods may be the result of seasonal fluctuations and not economic factors.



