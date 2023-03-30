Jobs Up Across Nearly All 14 Metro Areas in February

SPRINGFIELD - Total nonfarm jobs increased in thirteen metropolitan areas and decreased in one for the year ending February 2023, according to data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (DES). Over-the-year, the unemployment rate decreased in seven areas, increased in five areas and was unchanged in two.





"Today's data is further indication that job growth continues to trend in the right direction with expansion throughout every corner of the state across sectors," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "Job expansion creates new and growing career opportunities for jobseekers and the demand for employers to invest in and retain the talented and diverse Illinois labor force."





The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Bloomington MSA (+4.8%, +4,500), the Peoria MSA (3.9%, +6,400), and the Champaign-Urbana MSA (+3.4%, +4,000). Total nonfarm jobs in the Chicago Metropolitan Division were up +2.1% or +77,500. Total nonfarm jobs were down in the Illinois section of the St. Louis MSA (-0.4%, -1,000). Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Mining and Construction and Leisure and Hospitality (fourteen areas each); Education and Health Services, Other Services and Government (thirteen areas each); Manufacturing and Wholesale Trade (eleven areas each); Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities (ten areas).





The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were in the Chicago Metropolitan Division (-0.9 point to 4.1%), the Rockford MSA (-0.8 point to 6.3%), and the Decatur MSA (-0.6 point to 5.9%). The largest unemployment rate increases were in the Lake County-Kenosha County Metro (+0.4 point to 5.4%), the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (+0.3%, +4.6%) and the Elgin Metro (+0.3 point to 5.9%). The unemployment rate was unchanged in the Bloomington MSA (4.0%) and the Champaign-Urbana MSA (4.1%).

Metro Area Unemployment Rates (Not Seasonally Adjusted)

Metropolitan Area February 2023* February 2022** Over-the-Year Change Bloomington 4.0% 4.0% 0.0 Carbondale-Marion 4.5% 4.7% -0.2 Champaign-Urbana 4.1% 4.1% 0.0 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights 4.1% 5.0% -0.9 Danville 6.0% 5.8% 0.2 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 4.6% 4.3% 0.3 Decatur 5.9% 6.5% -0.6 Elgin 5.9% 5.6% 0.3 Kankakee 6.5% 6.4% 0.1 Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI 5.4% 5.0% 0.4 Peoria 5.4% 5.5% -0.1 Rockford 6.3% 7.1% -0.8 Springfield 4.6% 4.9% -0.3 St. Louis (IL-Section) 4.1% 4.3% -0.2 Illinois Statewide 4.5% 5.1% -0.6 * Preliminary I ** Revised

























































Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted)

Metropolitan Area February February Over-the-Year 2023* 2022** Change Bloomington MSA 98,000 93,500 4,500 Carbondale-Marion MSA 58,000 56,700 1,300 Champaign-Urbana MSA 122,000 118,000 4,000 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division 3,730,300 3,652,800 77,500 Danville MSA 26,900 26,400 500 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA 181,100 179,300 1,800 Decatur MSA 48,500 47,600 900 Elgin Metro Division 260,400 253,200 7,200 Kankakee MSA 43,000 42,100 900 Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division 407,300 404,700 2,600 Peoria MSA 170,900 164,500 6,400 Rockford MSA 146,500 143,300 3,200 Springfield MSA 108,600 106,000 2,600 Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA 234,300 235,300 -1,000 Illinois Statewide 6,026,500 5,881,500 145,000 *Preliminary | **Revised

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area Feb 2023 Feb 2022 Over the Year Change St. Louis (IL-Section) 4.1 % 4.3 % -0.2 Bond County 4.5 % 4.5 % 0.0 Calhoun County 5.1 % 4.8 % 0.3 Clinton County 3.5 % 3.6 % -0.1 Jersey County 4.0 % 4.2 % -0.2 Macoupin County 4.2 % 4.4 % -0.2 Madison County 3.9 % 4.1 % -0.2 Monroe County 3.0 % 3.0 % 0.0 St. Clair County 4.5 % 4.8 % -0.3 Cities Alton City 5.4 % 5.1 % 0.3 Belleville City 4.8 % 5.4 % -0.6 Collinsville City 4.1 % 4.7 % -0.6 East St. Louis City 6.3 % 6.5 % -0.2 Edwardsville City 3.3 % 2.8 % 0.5 Granite City 3.3 % 3.6 % -0.3 O'Fallon City 3.9 % 4.0 % -0.1 Counties Greene County 4.5 % 4.9 % -0.4 Randolph County 4.1 % 4.0 % 0.1 Washington County 3.1 % 2.7 % 0.4 Other Areas LWIA 21 4.7 % 4.9 % -0.2 LWIA 22 4.0 % 4.1 % -0.1 LWIA 24 4.1 % 4.3 % -0.2 Southwestern EDR 4.0 % 4.2 % -0.2

Metro East Highlights





The February 2023 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 4.1 percent. The unemployment rate decreased -0.2 percentage point over-the-year from the February 2022 rate of 4.3 percent. The data are not seasonally adjusted.





The labor force decreased by -1,501 in February 2023 to 332,297 from 333,798 in February 2022. The number of employed individuals decreased by -671 to 318,728 in February 2023 from 319,399 in February 2022. There were 13,569 unemployed people in the labor force in February 2023. This is a decrease of -830 compared to the 14,399 unemployed in February 2022.





Total nonfarm payrolls declined by -1,000 jobs in February 2023 to 234,300 compared to 235,300 jobs in February 2022.





Payrolls increased in Manufacturing (+1,000), Leisure and Hospitality (+500), Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities (+500), Government (+300), Financial Activities (+300), Professional and Business Services (+200) and Retail Trade (+100).

Nonfarm payrolls declined in Information (-1,300), Mining and Construction (-1,300), Educational and Health Services (-1,100) and Wholesale Trade (-200).

Other Services payrolls were unchanged over-the-year.





















Note: Monthly 2022 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2023, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.





Disclaimer: The data contained in the metro area employment numbers press releases are not seasonally adjusted, and therefore are subject to seasonal fluctuations due to factors such as changes in weather, harvests, major holidays, and school schedules. Current monthly metro data should be compared to the same month from prior years (January 2023 data compared to January 2022 data) as data for these months have similar seasonal patterns. Comparisons should not be made to data for the immediate previous month or other previous non-matching months, as any changes in the data within these time periods may be the result of seasonal fluctuations and not economic factors.







