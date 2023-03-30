Dr. Gil Lederman and RSNY Revolutionize Cancer Treatment with Innovative, Non-Invasive Radiosurgery

Radiosurgery New York (RSNY), led by Dr. Gil Lederman, has been at the forefront of innovative cancer treatment, offering patients non-invasive, outpatient solutions to combat various types of cancer. With a specialized focus on Body Radiosurgery, Dr. Lederman and his team have transformed the landscape of cancer treatment, providing patients with a compassionate, patient-focused approach.
Delivering Focused Treatment and Radiobiologic Benefits without Chemotherapy, Surgery, or Radiation
Dr. Gil Lederman, a renowned expert in the field of Radiosurgery, first brought Body Radiosurgery to America, treating tens of thousands of patients. His experience and expertise in treating nearly every site, size, and type of cancer – both primary and metastatic – is unparalleled. Radiosurgery's unique appeal lies in its ability to deliver focused treatment, allowing for greater doses in fewer sessions. This approach produces radiobiologic benefits, even if prior chemotherapy, surgery, or radiation did not work, was not tolerated, or was not desired by the patient.
RSNY's outpatient treatment method is a game-changer in the industry, offering patients an alternative to traditional hospital-based care. Radiosurgery takes only minutes to perform and is painless, non-invasive, and generally well-tolerated. Dr. Lederman's Radiosurgery technique has been likened to a "Star Wars" approach to attacking cancer, protecting healthy tissue from unnecessary radiation and concentrating on the cancer itself.
RSNY's Specialized Focus on Body Radiosurgery and Non-Invasive Solutions
The advanced technology and precision of the custom-made Stereotactic Body Frame allow RSNY to offer high-dose per treatment Radiosurgery. This focused treatment is well-tolerated by patients and highly successful in targeting various forms of cancer. Dr. Lederman's pioneering efforts in bringing this technique to America have transformed cancer treatment for patients seeking non-invasive solutions.
Targeting Various Types of Cancer: Brain, Body, Prostate, Skin, and Extremities
RSNY's team of expert physicians, physicists, radiation technologists, dosimetrists, and nurses work together to create an atmosphere of compassion and focus on advancing technology, quality assurance, and data compilation. Their treatments target various types of cancer, including brain, body, prostate, skin, and extremities.
Fractionated Stereotactic Radiosurgery: A Non-Invasive Technique for Brain Tumors
One of RSNY's most notable treatments is Fractionated Stereotactic Radiosurgery, a non-invasive technique used for decades in treating brain tumors. This method has been refined by RSNY's doctors, resulting in better maintenance of function, fewer complications, and a reduced need for subsequent intervention. The individual approach to each patient's unique situation ensures that general comments cannot be applied universally. RSNY encourages patients to learn as much as possible about treatment options and seek fresh second opinions.
For those seeking more information about RSNY's innovative cancer treatments, patients can arrange a consultation by visiting rsny.org.
