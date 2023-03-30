Submit Release
Russia’s Arrest of a U.S. Citizen

We are deeply concerned over Russia’s widely-reported detention of a U.S. citizen journalist.  We are in contact with the Wall Street Journal on this situation.  Whenever a U.S. citizen is detained abroad, we immediately seek consular access, and seek to provide all appropriate support.

In the strongest possible terms, we condemn the Kremlin’s continued attempts to intimidate, repress, and punish journalists and civil society voices.

The Department of State’s highest priority is the safety and security of U.S. citizens abroad.  We reiterate our strong warnings about the danger posed to U.S. citizens inside the Russian Federation.  U.S. citizens residing or traveling in Russia should depart immediately, as stated in our Travel Advisory for Russia.

