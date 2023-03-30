The New jv16 PowerTools 8.0 Attempts to Save This 20 Year Old Tech Company

jv16 PowerTools version 8

Despite facing an existential challenge, the Macecraft Team continues the fight by launching the best version of their product yet.

PORI, FINLAND, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Macecraft Software announces the release of jv16 PowerTools version 8. The software is a Windows maintenance utility suite targeted for computer enthusiasts and home users alike.

The new version comes with many improvements and also includes three new tools: System Examiner, Windows Update Fixer, and a Screenshot utility. The improvements and the new features make it the best version update with the most new tools included in the 20 years history of jv16 PowerTools.

Jouni Flemming, Lead Developer and Founder of Macecraft Software shocked the product’s loyal fanbase by openly disclosing the company’s financial situation in the jv16 PowerTools newsletter sent on March 9th. Cited from the newsletter, Macecraft’s final accounting report for 2022 showed a significant loss in sales. The steadily declining trend in the registry cleaner software industry, maturing existing user base, compounded with the challenging global economic climate has resulted in an alarming sales decline which threatens Macecraft’s existence.

However, Jouni and the team at Macecraft responded to the challenges by working literally around the clock with over 12 hour work days to deliver the best version of the product yet.

“Windows registry cleaners are not trendy anymore, like they were when we started,” Jouni said. “But jv16 PowerTools has never been just a registry cleaner! It has always been a set of handy and easy to use utilities to help people to better maintain their Windows PC. Fixing errors, removing left-over temporary files, uninstalling apps, batch renaming files and so on. And the new version of jv16 PowerTools does all this, better than ever before and now with even more features!”

The new version includes three new tools: System Examiner, Windows Update Fixer, and a Screenshot utility which were also launched separately as standalone programs late last year and have garnered positive interest.

System Examiner, a free tool to generate Windows system information reports, reached 100,000 downloads in 134 days. Followed by that, Update Fixer, a free and open-source program to automatically fix problems with Windows Update generated 400,000 downloads in 84 days. Lastly, the free screenshot utility called ScreenshotX, with a focus to easily capture beautiful screenshots in Windows has been downloaded over 50,000 times since its launch in the beginning of March, and it has been featured on trending Design Tools on Product Hunt.

The massive success of the releases of System Examiner, Update Fixer and ScreenshotX, as well as the fierce support from jv16 PowerTools loyal fanbase are showing hope for the future of this 20+ old tech company.

The today released version 8 of jv16 PowerTools is Macecraft’s effort to deliver new types of tools and attract more new users. Jouni exclaimed, “Since 2003, the team and I have been maintaining and updating jv16 PowerTools into the best Windows utility, but we’re reaching the point where hard work might not be enough - we also need help to spread the word and expand the user base from die hard computer enthusiasts towards home users. We want jv16 PowerTools to stay alive, evolve and continuously deliver value - to make your life with Windows easier and more fun. We don’t want this to become another fragment of nostalgia about the early days of the internet, like RegCleaner, a freeware registry cleaner app that I made before jv16 PowerTools.”

jv16 PowerTools version 8 is available for downloaded from Macecraft’s website: https://jv16powertools.com

About Macecraft Software

Macecraft Software is the publisher of Windows Utility Suite called jv16 PowerTools and Registry Cleaner named RegCleaner. The company was founded in 2003 and has been in the business ever since. Find out more about Macecraft Software at https://jv16powertools.com