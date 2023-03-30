Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Size Expected to Hit US$ 38.8 Billion by 2032, With 6.3% CAGR: Fact.MR Study

Increasing focus on sustainability and rising demand for bio-based thermoplastic elastomers are expected to provide new opportunities for thermoplastic elastomer companies.

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market for thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs) is expected to reach US$ 38.8 billion by the end of 2032, from an anticipated US$ 21 billion in 2022. Over the next 10 years, global demand for thermoplastic elastomers is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.3%.



The demand for lightweight and flexible materials in various end-use sectors such as automotive, construction, and medical is likely to drive the thermoplastic elastomers (TPE) market. Thermoplastic elastomers include features such as wear resistance, scratch resistance, a smooth finish, foldability, and heat stability, making them an excellent choice for a wide range of applications across industries.

A growing emphasis on sustainability is expected to drive demand for bio-based thermoplastic elastomers in the future. Other factors that could potentially boost market potential in the future include rising demand for electric vehicles, rapid industrialization, increasing demand for lightweight automotive components, surging construction activities around the world, and regulatory norms aimed at reducing carbon emissions.

Audia Elastomers, a world leader in elastomers, announced the debut of its new range of sustainable thermoplastic elastomers in April 2021, an industry first in terms of consumer and brand owner needs. TPEs from bio-based and marine-based sources of post-consumer and post-industrial use are available in customisable grades in the AudiaFlexTM family of materials.

Drivers

Increasing demand for thermoplastic elastomers in various end-use industries such as automotive, construction, and consumer goods due to their versatile properties, such as high strength, flexibility, and durability.

Growing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles, which is driving the demand for TPE-based automotive parts, including seals, gaskets, hoses, and weather-stripping.

Rising demand for TPE in the medical industry due to their biocompatibility, chemical resistance, and sterilizability, leading to increased use in medical devices and packaging.

Growing demand for TPE in the footwear industry, particularly for the production of athletic and leisure shoes, due to their excellent cushioning, flexibility, and slip-resistant properties.

Increasing use of TPE in consumer goods, such as toys, sporting goods, and household appliances, due to their safety, ease of processing, and cost-effectiveness.

Rapid urbanization and infrastructure development, leading to increased demand for TPE in construction applications, such as roofing membranes, sealants, and insulation.

Restraints

Volatility in raw material prices due to the dependence on petroleum-based feedstocks, leading to fluctuations in TPE prices and affecting the market growth.

Limited application scope of certain TPE types due to their inferior properties compared to other elastomers, such as natural rubber and silicone rubber.

Challenges in recycling and disposing of TPE waste due to their complex composition and difficulty in separating them from other plastics, leading to environmental concerns.



Key Market Trends:

Increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly TPEs, such as bio-based and biodegradable TPEs, due to growing environmental concerns and regulatory pressure. Key companies are focusing on new partnerships to use combined expertise and develop novel solutions.

Advancements in TPE processing technology, such as 3D printing, which enables the production of complex and customized TPE products with improved efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Also, many companies are creating innovative products from thermoplastic elastomers. For instance, Adient, introduced innovative reinforced automotive seats made of thermoplastic elastomer panels called UltraThin seating.

Growing popularity of soft-touch TPEs in consumer goods, particularly in packaging and consumer electronics, due to their tactile properties and aesthetic appeal.

Development of high-performance TPEs, such as thermoplastic vulcanizates (TPVs) and thermoplastic polyurethanes (TPUs), with improved properties such as temperature resistance, abrasion resistance, and chemical resistance, expanding the application scope of TPEs.

Increasing adoption of TPEs in the medical industry, particularly for wearable medical devices and implantable components, due to their biocompatibility and design flexibility.

Regional Landscape:

The United States has a robust automotive manufacturing sector that is expected to attract thermoplastic elastomer suppliers. Apart from this, the growing use of eco-friendly and biodegradable materials is anticipated to boost the sales of thermoplastic elastomers.

Moreover, countries such as Japan and Korea are home to some of the most renowned automotive manufacturers such as Honda, Hyundai, and Toyota.

In the meanwhile, Germany is expected to be another rewarding market due to increasing sales of electric vehicles and growing demand for lightweight automotive components during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

Key players in the TPE market are focusing on various strategies such as M&A to expand their business potential. With growing environmental concerns and regulations, there has been a significant increase in demand for bio-based and biodegradable thermoplastic elastomers.

For instance, Kraton Corporation launched its "Kraton Bio" line of bio-based TPEs in 2021, which are made from sustainable raw materials.



Moreover, TPEs are becoming increasingly popular in the medical industry due to their biocompatibility and design flexibility.

In 2021, Teknor Apex Company launched its "Medalist MD-400 Series" of medical-grade TPEs, which are designed for applications such as surgical instruments, drug delivery devices, and medical tubing.



Key Companies Profiled

Arkema S.A.

BASF SE

EMS Group

Bayer Material Science LLC

Evonik Industries

LG Chemicals

LCY Chemical Corporation

Huntsman Corporation

Kraton Polymers LLC

The Dow Chemical Company

TSRC Corporation

Avient Corporation

Dynasol Elastomers LLC



Segments of Industry Research

By Type: Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBCs) Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPUs) Thermoplastic Polyolefins (TPOs) Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPVs) Copolyester Ether Elastomers

By End-use Industry: Automotive Building & Construction Footwear Wires & Cables Medical Engineering Other Industries

By Region: North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



