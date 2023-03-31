‘Horse Powered’ Accelerator and $100,000 grant launched for business leaders transforming the world to a better future

The Trailblazers Herd Be Horse Powered for Personal and Business Growth Trailblazers Estate for Breakthrough Retreats

LeapZone Strategies launches a ‘Horse Powered’ Accelerator that delivers clarity, pivotal shifts, and momentum for business leaders disrupting the status quo

VANCOUVER ISLAND, BC, CANADA, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Transforming the world to a better future can feel daunting, risky, and scary for business leaders who are disrupting traditional or entrenched business models, but solutions and support exist for those taking those leaps. LeapZone Strategies Inc. (LeapZone) - a business + brand strategy consulting and implementation agency is launching a ‘Horse Powered’ Accelerator Experience and $100,000 worth of grants that delivers clarity, pivotal shifts, and momentum for business leaders disrupting the status quo. By leveraging the power, wisdom and intuition of horses, a wickedly talented team of thought leaders and business mentors, and an immersive retreat opportunity for CEOs and leadership teams, this experience proves to catapult organizations that are ready to innovate and lead their industry.

“We invest in business leaders with a powerful vision, positive cash flow, & growth mindset to develop clear strategies & creative projects to position them as the first, best or only in their niche,” says Isabelle Mercier, Co-Founder.

LeapZone is contributing a portion of strategy development fees as an innovation grant for select companies that meet the criteria, for one-on-one work with larger companies, or group work for startups and micro-businesses dedicated to making life better for their community.

As a boutique agency, LeapZone is the first of its kind in Western Canada to blend strategy, coaching, and creative implementation WITH equine - guided facilitation that takes place in person at Trailblazers Estate, a 5-acre equestrian property on Vancouver Island; or virtually via a remote connection with transformation coaches. Horses are highly intuitive animals and are deeply connected to intentions and emotions within themselves, each other, and others.

Breakthrough retreats provide a safe space for vulnerability, and are designed to build trust, establish boundaries, and heighten awareness of individual and team behaviours and mindsets; which leads to pivotal shifts that leave people and teams feeling empowered and unstoppable.

LeapZone's goal with the Horse-Powered Accelerator Experience is to leverage a $100k investment - $5,000 each for up to 20 business leaders - into exponential growth for participating business leaders. The first step to applying for the Accelerator is to complete a needs assessment.

“We anticipate the 20 successful applicants to the program will leave the Horse-Powered Accelerator Experience clear on their path and ready to bring their unique offering to new heights,” says Margarita Romano, Co-Founder. With the addition of Equine Facilitated Coaching to its portfolio, LeapZone is well-positioned to help individuals and teams unlock their full potential and achieve their biggest goals, as well as support heart-centred entrepreneurs that are taking leaps to create a better future.

Equine-Guided Transformation