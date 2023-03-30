Asphalt Crack Sealing Scheduled to Begin in Southwest South Dakota

There were 1,866 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,223 in the last 365 days.
For Immediate Release: Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Contact: Montana Rivard, Project Engineer, 605-673-4948
CUSTER, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says asphalt crack sealing will begin on two routes in southwest South Dakota the week of Monday, April 3, 2023.
Each route will take approximately one day to complete and the contractor will move from one project to the next in the following order:
This project will be a mobile operation with minimal traffic delays expected.
The prime contractor on the $56,000 project is Highway Improvement Inc. from Sioux Falls, SD.
