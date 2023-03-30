Submit Release
Asphalt Crack Sealing Scheduled to Begin in Southwest South Dakota

For Immediate Release:  Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Contact: Montana Rivard, Project Engineer, 605-673-4948

CUSTER, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says asphalt crack sealing will begin on two routes in southwest South Dakota the week of Monday, April 3, 2023.

Each route will take approximately one day to complete and the contractor will move from one project to the next in the following order:

  • S.D. Highway 71 – Project will begin at the Nebraska state line and continue north for 18 miles.
  • U.S. Highway 18 – Project will begin in Oelrichs and continue east, ending in Oglala.

This project will be a mobile operation with minimal traffic delays expected.

The prime contractor on the $56,000 project is Highway Improvement Inc. from Sioux Falls, SD.

 

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30-

Asphalt Crack Sealing Scheduled to Begin in Southwest South Dakota

