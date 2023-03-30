Attorney General Bailey Obtains Thirteen Convictions of Pemiscot County Man for Sexually Abusing Two Minors

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - In an effort to enforce the laws as written and protect Missourians, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced today that his office obtained thirteen felony convictions against 43 year old Frank Parry of Steele, Missouri, for sexually abusing two minors, one for an extended period of time. Parry fled to Mexico and was apprehended crossing back into the United States by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Later, while being held at the Pemiscot County Jail, Parry forged a series of letters posing as one of the victims, as a friend of a victim, and as another inmate, all in unsuccessful attempts to thwart prosecution. Parry faces up to four consecutive life sentences, plus 84 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.

“As Attorney General, I will enforce the laws as written and protect Missouri’s most vulnerable,” said Attorney General Bailey. “As a former prosecutor and an adoptive parent, I am personally familiar with how important it is to protect children. My office will continue to use every tool at our disposal to take violent predators off the street.”

The Pemiscot County jury deliberated for approximately two hours before returning convictions for thirteen (13) felony counts: four counts of Child Molestation in the First Degree, Statutory Sodomy in the Second Degree, four counts of Forgery, Tampering with a Witness, Tampering with a Judicial Official, Harassment in the First Degree, and Failure to Appear.

The criminal investigation was initiated by the Steele Police Department, and conducted by the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office. The Missouri Attorney General's Office assumed representation following a finding that the Pemiscot County Prosecuting Attorney had a conflict of interest, due to threats made by the defendant, posing as another inmate.

The case was tried by Assistant Attorneys General Melissa A. Pierce and Brannon Jordan with assistance from Investigator Carl Schwartze and Victim Advocate Melissa Koetting.

Sentencing is set before Judge Fred W. Copeland, for May 15, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. in Pemiscot County. The defendant was previously found by Judge Reeves to be a prior and persistent offender and subject to enhanced sentences.

