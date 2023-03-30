Gradient Receives Best Poster Award in the Medical Device and Combination Product Specialty Section in the Society of Toxicology Annual Meeting

Gradient scientist Dr. Joel Cohen was co-author on a poster awarded best in the Medical Device and Combination Product Specialty Section category of the scientific proceedings in the Society of Toxicology 2023 Annual Meeting

BOSTON, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Toxicology (SOT) Medical Device and Combination Product Specialty Section has given a Best Poster Award in the Medical Device and Combination Product Specialty Section to a poster co-authored by Gradient as part of the SOT 2023 Annual Meeting. The winning poster, "Characterization of the ISO Database of Reference Chemicals for Interlaboratory Studies to Demonstrate the Applicability of OECD Methods to Assess Skin Sensitization of Medical Devices," was authored by Christian Pellevoisin, A. Nguyen, Ron Brown, Rose-Marie Jenvert, Hervé Groux, Peter Cornelis, Michelle H. Lee, Austin Zdawczyk, Joseph Carraway, Emma Pedersen, Joel Cohen, David Waeckerlin, Audrey P. Turley, Sebastian Hoffmann, and Kelly Coleman. The poster was presented at SOT's 62nd Annual Meeting and ToxExpo in Nashville, Tennessee, earlier this month.

According to the SOT website, "The SOT Specialty Sections represent the breadth and diversity of the toxicological sciences by focusing on specific toxicological areas." The Medical Device and Combination Product Specialty Section has a purpose of "providing an international forum where government, industry, and academic toxicologists can share state-of-the-art knowledge and develop new approaches for the evaluation of medical devices."

One poster is selected to receive the Best Poster Award, Medical Device and Combination Products Specialty Section each year. Any poster accepted for presentation in the section is eligible for the Best Poster Award.

Joel M. Cohen, Sc.D., DABT is a principal scientist with specialties in computational toxicology and human health risk assessment. His primary responsibilities include non-clinical safety assessments of medical device and pharmaceutical components, consumer product safety evaluation, physiologically based pharmacokinetic (PBPK) modeling, and skin sensitization hazard and risk assessments.

