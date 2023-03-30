Digitate Boosts its SaaS Platform for Autonomous IT and Business Operations with New Multi-Cloud Offerings and Expanded AI Capabilities

New product release unlocks advances in observability, change management, explainable AI, and single-pane cloud operations

Digitate, a leading provider of SaaS-based enterprise software for IT and business operations, today unveiled the general availability of its latest release to help advance greater agility and resiliency in digital enterprises. With artificial intelligence (AI) at its core, Digitate expands its integrated SaaS-based AIOps platform with closed-loop automation, advanced observability, and a single-pane cloud management console that gives organizations a comprehensive, unified software suite to simplify their operations and increase business velocity.

The new release – Eagle – advances AI and machine learning (ML) capabilities across the entire ignio™ product line, solving key business challenges with better enterprise risk management, intelligent patching and compliance, automation of advanced SAP operations, and streamlined change management process. The Eagle release significantly enhances the overall user experience with customizable dashboards, proactive health checks, and centralized control with increased visibility for faster isolation and remediation of issues that have proven to cause enterprise-wide disruptions.

"Our core belief is that an autonomous enterprise driving agility and resiliency through intelligence and predictability is critical in delivering business outcomes and providing an unrivaled customer experience. This new release is advancing the autonomous enterprise by equipping our customers with an integrated SaaS platform that increases digital resiliency through advanced AI and analytics as well as better visibility across the tech stack," said Akhilesh Tripathi, CEO of Digitate. "This latest release also expands our multi-cloud offerings to deliver seamless cloud operations with improved security and compliance, enabling customers to manage complex multi-cloud environments with greater consistency and resilience."

"We are taking a substantial leap toward the goal of zero-touch operations together with Digitate," said Zakir Mohammed, Automation Leader at Toyota Motor North America, Inc. "ignio's intelligent enterprise automation platform with built-in AI/ML capabilities enables our team members to identify issues faster, wherever they are. We look forward to taking our approach to proactive and predictive problem-solving to the next level and enhancing the resiliency of our business."

ignio™ CloudOps delivers multi-cloud optimization

As enterprises move deeper into multi-cloud operating environments, complete visibility of every IT asset and business transaction, regardless of location, is essential to reduce cloud waste and sprawl. ignio™ CloudOps brings state-of-the-art cloud operations to multi-cloud and hybrid environments, integrating and streamlining cloud management to deliver uniform vendor-agnostic monitoring, security, reporting, and remediation recommendations via a single source of truth.

Digitate's cloud offering is both strengthened with the addition of a cloud console, a convenient interface to manage hybrid multi-cloud environments, optimize cloud costs, and the expansion across major platforms – AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

ignio™ CloudOps provides deep understanding of the usage of all cloud resources and services. This granular visibility enables detailed reporting and proactive recommendations to optimize both cloud resources and cost, accelerating business value realization via more efficient cloud deployment. The solution also enables proactive and automated cloud life-cycle operations, minimizing service disruptions for scheduled upgrades and patching, meaning less down time and mean-time-to-resolve (MTTR), freeing up resources and assets through routine task automation.

Driving the autonomous enterprise economy through AI

Digital transformation of enterprises continues at pace, amplified by AI and automation. However, many enterprises still struggle to find resiliency and reliability. The new release advances the autonomous enterprise, leveraging AI, ML, and automation to eliminate the need for most human intervention in technology operations. For customers, that means increased agility, resiliency, assurance, and a superior end-user experience.

The Eagle release version enables key applications, including:

Autonomous IT risk management – Context-driven risk assessment across IT processes and intelligent automation to reduce risk and improve compliance.

Autonomous SAP operations – Automated monitoring identifies issues and improves the health of SAP, systems, and networks, enabling rapid issue remediation before they impact businesses and optimizing supply chain operations.

"With Digitate, we are moving towards 100% critical business application availability. ignio autonomously conducts health checks of our critical SAP and non-SAP applications and provides in-depth observability of our servers and network devices. It detects more than 20 million events daily, intelligently eliminates noise, and resolves business-critical issues. It also completes service requests autonomously while improving IT security and compliance. ignio™ has enabled us to transform from reactive to proactive and predictive, managing a complex IT environment of distributed IT applications across multiple regional data centers in more than 10 countries," said Bala Puvitharan, CIO of Multimatic.

Additionally, the Eagle release incorporates explainable AI to accelerate a user's ability to understand the predictions of AI, facilitating insights that can quickly be adopted for business-critical decisions. Starting with ignio™ AI.Workload Management, Digitate's unique approach draws on complex black-box algorithms to make accurate predictions, then explains these predictions with the post-hoc explanation methods.

The release also adds change management capabilities as part of proactive problem management to reduce change-induced risks for customers, enhancing agility and improving the reliability of their operations by providing impact analyses of change events.

Additional product and portfolio enhancements

The release of the Eagle version introduces several improvements to the ignio™ product portfolio:

Amplified intelligence through features such as learning user behavior to suppress alerts, automatic context creation from logs, explainable intelligence, and process flow mining.

Simplified user experience through an intuitive user interface, effectiveness reports, and remote execution of remediation actions on end-user devices.

