PenFed Credit Union Renews Commitment to 'uRise,' a Local Resource for Learning, Community and Care with $125,000 Donation

'uRise Powered by PenFed' Engages, Lifts and Inspires Communities in New Jersey

HIGHTSTOWN, N.J. and TYSONS, Va., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second-largest federal credit union, furthered its partnership with Rise, a nonprofit providing services in the Hightstown/East Windsor area, with a $125,000 donation in support of "uRise Powered by PenFed." uRise is an online hub for local creators to share their passions and skills to uplift others as they connect with community, manage well-being and mindfulness, and acquire new skills and knowledge.

uRise celebrates both content creators and content users and has partnered with a variety of content providers, from local corporations to small businesses and individuals, who are sharing their services and unique skill sets with the community in the form of online classes, events, videos and one-on-one connections with users. While many of the portal's virtual programs step-stone to in-person programming, much of the online content is continually refreshed to remain relevant.

PenFed's initial $100,000 investment in uRise in 2021 and ongoing support helped to create a vital and vibrant connection to learning, community and care. Classes are available for children and families, teens, seniors and English language learners.

"PenFed is proud to continue our support for the Hightstown and East Windsor communities," said PenFed President/CEO and PenFed Foundation CEO James Schenck. "PenFed was founded on the credit union mission of 'people helping people' and Rise shares in our mission. Together we are providing meaningful support to uplift our communities."

The uRise online portal is free and accessible for all, includes content for users of all ages and abilities, and can be translated into either English or Spanish to help serve a broad audience.

"I am thrilled to announce that uRise powered by PenFed has received a generous donation to support our mission of providing accessible education and resources to underserved communities," said Executive Director of Rise Leslie Koppel. "Increased funding by PenFed will help uRise expand and improve its offerings, both online and in-person. This will enable uRise to inspire more creators, engage more users, and establish a consistent and sustainable in-person offering through the uRise Campus. We are incredibly grateful for PenFed's commitment to education and their partnership in this important work."

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving 2.8 million members worldwide with $35.5 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services. Our mission is to empower members of our community to achieve their financial well-being. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

About Rise

Rise has been a cornerstone of the Mercer County community for more than five decades, providing social services to underserved populations and serving as a vital hub for local residents. As the demographics of the community have changed, Rise has adapted to better meet the needs of its clients while remaining committed to helping its neighbors achieve personal and professional success, health, and happiness.

Looking forward, Rise will continue to be a central gathering place for the community, offering support to families in need while working to create a more equitable and healthy community for all. With expanded facilities and resources, Rise will be able to serve even more community members who are going through transitions and seeking greater connection, support, and empowerment.

For more information about Rise, please visit our website at njrise.org, connect with us on Facebook, and check out our LinkedIn page.

