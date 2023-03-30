Foundever™ Awarded Best Global Culture and Best Marketing Teams By Comparably

Foundever™, a global leader in the customer experience (CX) industry, today announced that it has received the Best Global Culture and Best Marketing Teams awards from Comparably, a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform. Out of tens of thousands considered, Foundever was chosen based on feedback entirely from its own employees.

Both awards measure how employees both internationally and in North America rate their overall workplace experiences across 16 different metrics including compensation, leadership, co-workers, work-life balance, career growth, benefits and more.

"We are honored that Foundever has been named the winner of two such important awards," said Laurent Uberti, President, CEO & Co-founder of Foundever. "Being recognized for both our culture and our Marketing teams at this critical moment for our company, right after rebranding, is extra special. The Comparably awards represent a unique opportunity for our employees to share their honest feedback on how we are doing across these categories, and we are thrilled to know that we are providing a positive experience for our team. They are the backbone of everything we do."

Every year Comparably celebrates the companies and leaders that are deemed as the most exceptional by those who know best – employees. Winning the annual Comparably Awards is based on employee feedback in nearly 20 core culture metrics – from leadership and work environment to compensation and outlook. Four different awards are released each quarter, culminating in the biggest awards given at the end of the year: Best Places to Work, Best CEOs, Best Companies for Women, and Best Companies for Diversity.

