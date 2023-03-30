"Passion XY", An USOSU cooperative project, Debuts as First Chinese American Sports Reality Show in the North America

San Gabriel, CA, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In partnership with the non-profit organization US Overseas Student Union, the Passion XY Variety TV Show production team held a successful press conference at San Gabriel City Hall to announce the launch of the groundbreaking sports reality show

The Mayor of City of San Gabriel Tony Ding; the President of the Zhejiang Chamber of Commerce Guang Lin; EasyFind Group Chief Operating Officer and US Overseas Students Union Founder Yuzhou Wu; the President Zhengxin Liu, the Vice President Zhihao Dong; the Executive Producer and Founder Of Passion XY Linan Tang; the Producer and Co-Founder of Passion XY Wanqi Zang and Baoqi Kuang; the Cheif Director Jiaao Li delegated speeches, and nearly a hundred more representatives of outstanding young people attended to express their congratulations. Mayor Tony Ding presented a certificate of congratulations to the production team

Passion XY, produced in North America, aims to be a platform for young people to learn, practice, and improve their skills. Through cultural collaboration and integration, the show aspires to be one of the most influential online and offline sports programs in the United States, promoting sports spirit and a healthy lifestyle among youth.

Tony Ding, the Mayor of City of San Gabriel, said as an overseas student 30 years ago, he has been supporting Chinese students and youth representatives in the United States to make their voices heard and show the new generation to the mainstream of our society. He was extremely touched to see that so many young people with dreams and passion are working hard to serve the community in the Passion XY variety show team. He was deeply impressed.

Guang Lin, President of the Zhejiang General Chamber of Commerce, highlighted the importance of platforms like Passion XY and the US Overseas Student Union to help students in the US overcome difficulties and showcase their talents.

Linan Tang, Executive Producer and Founder of Passion XY, shared his gratitude for the support received throughout the project's development. He emphasized that the project belongs to everyone involved and called on young generations to show their passion and fighting spirit

Jiaao Li, Chief Director of Passion XY, attributed the program's success to the team's professionalism and youthful energy. He also shared his artistic experience and the team's impressive accomplishment of completing the program's promotional video within ten days.

US Overseas Student Union President Zhengxin Liu and Vice President Zhihao Dong jointly expressed their hope for students in the US to actively participate in community service, develop personal abilities, and showcase Chinese culture within mainstream society.

The Passion XY Variety Show demonstrates the hard work, dedication, and passion of the Chinese American community, providing an excellent opportunity for young people to display their talents, contribute to society, and promote diversity, unity, and understanding

