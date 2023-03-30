Brandon Newman Recognized as CEO of the Year by Utah Business Magazine

LEHI, Utah, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xevant, the leader and creator of automated data analytics for organizations managing pharmacy benefits, today announced that CEO Brandon Newman has been named a Utah Business 2023 CEO of the Year Honoree.

Each year, Utah Business celebrates the state's most accomplished professionals through a highly selective program that recognizes CEOs who have led their organizations with strength, courage, and endurance. These executives have made an incredible impact on their companies and communities with a mission to change the way business is done in Utah.



"I am humbled to be recognized alongside incredible leaders who are driving innovation and growth in our community," said Newman. "As a CEO, I believe that people are the most important aspect of any business. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Xevant team. They inspire me daily to push the boundaries of what's possible in our industry."

Newman and his team of experts founded Xevant in 2017 after realizing the pharmacy benefits industry was constantly playing catch-up with new trends due to a lack of access to timely data. Xevant's game-changing platform eliminates the need to spend countless hours analyzing vast reports by providing real-time insights and solutions while delivering immediate savings and improved patient outcomes. Newman's leadership has been a critical driver of the company's vision, market strategy, revenue growth, technology development, and partner alliances.

"Brandon leads with vision, authenticity and vulnerability," said Jeff Lininger, Xevant President. "His commitment to empowering our team and fostering a culture of trust enables us to pursue our mission to positively impact over 100 million lives. By empowering healthcare stakeholders to solve access, quality, and cost issues in the US, we are able to make a real difference in the lives of patients and providers alike."

CEO of the Year Honorees are featured in the 2023 March issue of Utah Business and will also be honored at an awards luncheon at The Grand America Hotel later today, March 30. To view the full honoree list, visit: https://www.utahbusiness.com/utah-business-ceo-of-the-year-2023/.

About Xevant: Xevant's revolutionary pharmacy benefits platform infuses real-time automation and alerts throughout the data analysis process accelerating and simplifying the painstaking task of report building for PBMs, TPAs, Health Plans, Brokers, and Consultants. With Xevant, critical pharmacy analysis that took weeks, months or more can now be done instantly. The results are optimized business processes, reduced operating costs, and improved patient outcomes. Xevant is recognized as one of Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work and America's No. 1 Fastest Growing Private Software Company on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list. Visit www.xevant.com and follow Xevant on LinkedIn for more information about how it helps its customers deliver faster, more accurate results.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d6d9ee55-2b18-4db6-9679-68fc7cbda11c

Media Contact: Kayley Green kayley.green@xevant.com