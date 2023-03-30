CIO Leadership: The Call for Visionary Leadership in the Face of Global Economic Pressures Will Drive the Discussion at the 2023 Florida CIO Executive Leadership Summit on May 11

There were 1,878 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,241 in the last 365 days.
WESTPORT, Conn., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World's #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its 2023 Florida CIO Executive Leadership Summit at the Margaritaville Resort Orlando on May 11.
Speakers and attendees at HMG Strategy's 2023 Florida CIO Executive Leadership Summit will explore the role of business technology executives in providing visionary leadership to help navigate their teams through choppy economic times.
"CIOs and business technology executives are well-suited to identify emerging technologies such as ChatGPT and Generative AI to help move the needle for the business," says Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. "In a difficult economic period like this, CIOs and business technology leaders are ideally positioned to foster a collaborative culture and harness an innovative mindset to help their companies win in tumultuous times."
Top-tier business technology executives speaking at the 2023 Florida CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:
Valued Partners for the 2023 Florida CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Akamai, Aptum, Aryaka, BetterCloud, Box, Darktrace, Delphix, Denodo, Fortinet, GTM Capital, LastPass, Netskope, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SIM Central Florida, SIM South Florida, SIM Tampa Bay, Tangoe, Tanium, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.
Recipients of HMG Strategy's 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards being recognized at the 2023 Florida CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:
To learn more about the 2023 Florida CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.
HMG Strategy will be hosting its first in-person Global Women in Technology Summit in association with the 2023 New York CIO Summit of America on April 13 at the Harvard Club of New York City.
Business technology executives attending this event will explore the role of female technology leaders as enterprise change agents to enable a digital business.
Preeminent business technology executives speaking at the 2023 Global Women in Technology Summit include:
To learn more about the 2023 Global Women in Technology Summit and to register for the event, click here.
Elite business technology leaders speaking at the 2023 New York CIO Summit of America with the Global Women in Technology Summit will include:
Recipients of HMG Strategy's 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the 2023 New York CIO Summit of America with the Global Women in Technology Summit will include:
Valued Partners for the 2023 New York CIO Summit of America with the Global Women in Technology Summit include 8x8, Aisera, Akamai, Amazon Web Services, BetterCloud, Box, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, Intuitive.Cloud, LastPass, Moveworks, Netskope, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, Prelude Solutions, Rimini Street, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SIM New York Metro, Tangoe, Tanium, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.
To learn more about the 2023 New York CIO Summit of America with the Global Women in Technology Summit and to register for the event, click here.
HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2023 Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit on April 6 at the Brookhaven Country Club. Prominent CIOs and business technology executives at this event will explore effective ways to foster business innovation to spur new revenue growth.
Distinguished business technology executives speaking at the 2023 Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit on April 6 at the Brookhaven Country Club will include:
Recipients of HMG Strategy's 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the Dallas summit will include:
Valued Partners for the 2023 Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Aisera, Akamai, Apptio, Aptum, Aryaka, BetterCloud, Box, Cyera, Darktrace, Delphix, Findem, Fortinet, GTM Capital, LastPass, Legit Security, Lightrun, Moveworks, Netskope, Nexthink, NPower, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, Procyon, Rimini Street, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SIM Dallas/Fort Worth, Tangoe, Tanium, Tonkean, Upwork, Vectara, VISO Trust, Zoom, and Zscaler.
To learn more about the 2023 Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.
To learn more about HMG Strategy's upcoming schedule of CIO & CISO summits, click here.
About HMG Strategy
HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 500,000 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.
HMG Strategy's global media model generates more than one million impressions per week, providing vast opportunities for business technology leaders and sponsor partners to promote themselves and their brands.
HMG Strategy was founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a leadership expert who has worked side-by-side with Fortune 2000 executives with strategic planning and career ascent for the past 30+ years.
HMG Strategy's regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven guidance from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.
HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-led advisory services such as its Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) service which bring together the world's top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.
HMG Strategy's Global Advisory Services are a unique set of peer-driven research services that are designed to keep business technology executives up to speed on the latest leadership, business, technology and global macro-economic trends that are impacting businesses and industries.
To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here.
Contact: Tom Hoffman, VP, Research, HMG Strategy: 203-221-2702 or at tomhoffman@hmgstrategy.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b9fa66b9-612d-4905-aa0b-679682efeb06