Lily AI Recognized with Best Company Outlook and as a Best Place to Work by Comparably

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lily AI ("Lily'' or the "Company"), a retail technology platform specializing in visual AI and ML solutions for retailers and brands, is proud to announce its recognition as one of the best companies in two categories in the 2023 Comparably Awards – Best Company Outlook and Best Places to Work in the Bay Area.



On Monday, March 27, the Company was recognized for having the Best Company Outlook. This award reflects Lily AI's commitment to innovation, growth, and creating a positive impact on the retail industry.

On Wednesday, March 29, the Company was recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in the Bay Area. This award recognizes Lily AI's dedication to building a supportive and inclusive workplace culture that fosters employee growth and development.

Comparably Awards are given based on anonymous employee feedback, and are highly respected in the industry for recognizing companies that prioritize employee satisfaction and well-being. This year, over 15 million employee ratings were analyzed across thousands of companies.

"Winning the Best Company Outlook award and being recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in the Bay Area is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire Lily AI team," said Purva Gupta, Co-founder and CEO. "Each and every day, the Lily team steps up to ensure the success of our clients and in doing so, ensures the growth of Lily AI as well. I am grateful for the extraordinary dedication of our team—a team of trailblazers who have created a culture of both excellence and empathy. Excited by the path ahead, we will continue to build a business that empowers our colleagues to achieve their full potential."

About Lily AI

Lily AI is a female-founded retail technology company empowering retailers and brands by bridging the gap between brand-speak and customer-speak. Combining visual AI with enterprise-grade product attribution capabilities, Lily enhances customer shopping experiences by injecting consumer-centric language throughout the retail technology ecosystem, from site search and demand forecasting to SEO, retail media and beyond. Interoperable with leading eCommerce platforms, Lily maximizes existing tech investments to deliver 8-9 figure revenue uplift through improved product attribution, enhanced discovery and higher customer conversion. Learn more at www.lily.ai .

