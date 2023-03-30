HWAL Plans to Release "Legend and Superstars" Rare Music and Photos NFTs

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / Hollywall Entertainment Inc. HWAL, a multi-faceted developer, telecommunications, technology, media, entertainment and broadcasting company, is excited to announce the creation of the exclusive NFT and gaming project, Legends and Superstars, which is set to launch the first collection of rare photos and Music NFTs for sale on May 15, 2023 and which will include the Music Legends: Elvis Presley, Janice Joplin, Jerry Lee Lewis, Bob Marley and Jefferson Airplane.

Recently HWAL announced it had formed a new technology division, IntegrityNet and intends to invest in and acquire operating companies in the AI, Data Center, Blockchain, NFT, Crypto, and Fintech Industries.

Through the new technology division, HWAL intends to complete the development of several proprietary networks that will incorporate Blockchain, AI, Non Fungible Technology (NFT), cryptocurrencies, and tokenomics into the development of the digital networks and marketplace platforms.

The global non-fungible token market size is expected to reach USD 211.72 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 34.2% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing demand for digital art worldwide is one of the major factors driving the NFT (non-fungible token) market growth. Digital art is defined as the art that is displayed or created using digital technologies.

As published by Chainlink,, "Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have been making waves in the art world, with generative art collections becoming increasingly popular among Web3 enthusiasts and in the traditional art world. Music NFTs have the potential to revolutionize the way artists create, distribute, and earn income from their music

An NFT is a token on a blockchain that is unique. Each NFT has a unique token ID and contract address that sets it apart from other NFTs. While an NFT can be linked to any media, what's typically associated as the "content" of an NFT is stored in its metadata, which can point to images, videos, music, or other forms of media.

A music NFT is a distinct digital asset that is issued on a blockchain and is linked to an individual song, EP, album, or video clip".

About Hollywall Entertainment, Inc.

Hollywall Entertainment, Inc. HWAL is a telecommunications, infrastructure, technology, media, entertainment, and broadcasting company. HWAL continues to maximize rights to its music, film, television, home videos, and software game libraries. Hollywall owns exclusive and nonexclusive rights to market, manufacture and distribute music master recordings performed by legends such as Ray Charles, Ella Fitzgerald, The Jackson 5, Frank Sinatra, Dolly Parton, Elvis Presley, Tony Bennett, The Bee Gees, Chicago, The Platters, George Gershwin, Marvin Gaye, James Brown, The Who, Janis Joplin, Rolling Stones, Nat King Cole, John Lee Hooker, Willie Nelson, Rod Stewart, Hall and Oates, James Taylor, Etta James, Aretha Franklin, and other multiple-platinum-selling acts. Learn more at www.hollywall.com

