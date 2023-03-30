Food Lion Feeds Orange Bag Campaign a Sweet Success with 1.6 Million Meals Donated

Customers help provide meals to families facing hunger

/EIN News/ -- SALISBURY, N.C., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The fifth annual Food Lion Feeds Orange Bag campaign has helped to provide 1.6 million meals* for neighbors facing hunger, surpassing the campaign’s 1 million meal goal. Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves. The Orange Bag campaign benefits Feeding America®, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, and local partner food banks throughout Food Lion’s 10-state operating area. According to Feeding America, the campaign is especially critical right now, as more than 53 million people turned to food banks, food pantries and meal programs in 2021.



“Everyone needs nutritious food to thrive, and in every community in America, people are working hard to provide for themselves and their families. Yet in 2021, 1 in 10 people faced hunger,” said Lauren Biedron, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, Feeding America. “We’re grateful for Food Lion and its customers for once again helping to provide millions of meals to neighbors facing hunger through the Orange Bag campaign.”

During the Orange Bag campaign, which ran from March 1 – 21, customers purchased specially marked Food Lion Feeds orange bags or made a cash donation at the register during checkout at Food Lion stores. Each bag sold helped provide five meals to Feeding America® and local partner food banks throughout Food Lion’s 10-state operating area.

Since the Food Lion Feeds Orange Bag campaign began in 2019, customers have helped to provide more than 7 million meals** through the sale of the specially marked oranges and cash donations.

“In the face of hunger, many families are forced to make difficult choices, and we know our neighbors count on us to help nourish their families,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “As part of our effort to address food insecurity, we thank our customers for partnering with us. We’re proud to support our food bank partners and local feeding agencies to fight hunger.”

Through Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion has helped to provide more than 1 billion meals** to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals** by 2025.

For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to ending hunger, visit foodlion.com/feeds.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local partner food banks. Through the Orange Bag campaign, $0.50 (monetary equivalent of five meals) from each bag purchased was donated to Feeding America and partner food banks. Food Lion guarantees a minimum donation of $100,000 (monetary equivalent of 1 million meals) from March 1 – 21, 2023.

**Food Lion Feeds helps provide meals through a combination of product, financial and equipment donations; disaster relief and recovery efforts; capital campaign support for feeding agencies; and volunteer hours by associates, based on various meal equivalent formulas.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors during the moments that matter most. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through its ‘Count on me’ culture, Food Lion fosters a sense of belonging for all associates, promoting a diverse and inclusive environment that has supported LGBTQ+ equality for nearly two decades. Food Lion is the only company in the country to be named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 22 consecutive years. It also pioneered a food rescue program to support food-insecure neighbors. Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 1 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 5.2 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

