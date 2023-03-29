TAIWAN, March 29 - President Tsai delivers remarks before departing for Guatemala and Belize

At noon on March 29, President Tsai Ing-wen delivered remarks before embarking on a 10-day visit to allies Guatemala and Belize. During this trip, the president said, we intend to show our determination to foster deeper exchange and cooperation with our allies, and specifically, she added, we want to convey three clear messages: First, Taiwan stands firm in its defense of our values of freedom and democracy and will continue to act as a force for good in the international community. Second, Taiwan, a critical force in the global economy, will continue to pursue mutual prosperity and development with our friends and allies. Third, Taiwan will only grow more determined to engage with the world. With these in mind, the president said, let us move forward for freedom and democracy, for peace and stability, and for shared prosperity.

A translation of President Tsai's remarks follows:

We are about to embark on an official visit to our diplomatic allies Guatemala and Belize. During this trip, we will also be transiting through New York City and Los Angeles in the United States.

For the past three years, the pandemic may have limited global travel, but it did not prevent exchange between Taiwan and the global community. Taiwan has always stood by our global democratic partners. In weathering the challenges of COVID-19, we extended our helping hand to one another. Faced with expanding authoritarianism, together we stand firm in defense of freedom and democracy.

The theme of this trip is "Meeting Democratic Partners, Fostering Shared Prosperity." By that, we intend to show our determination to foster deeper exchange and cooperation with our allies. Specifically, we want to convey three clear messages:

First, Taiwan stands firm in its defense of our values of freedom and democracy, and will continue to act as a force for good in the international community.

Over the past three years, in the face of such global challenges as the pandemic, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, or natural disasters, wherever there is a need, Taiwan has been there to help. And when Taiwan faced its own challenges, our democratic partners offered their timely support.

By making this trip, I want to thank our democratic partners for supporting Taiwan. I also want to tell the world that democratic Taiwan stands firm in defense of our values of freedom and democracy. We will continue to act as a force for good in the international community, to continue the virtuous cycle, and to strengthen democratic resilience worldwide.

Second, Taiwan, a critical force in the global economy, will continue to pursue mutual prosperity and development with our friends and allies.

We will conduct more frequent exchanges and build more extensive cooperation with our allies and other like-minded countries in such areas as agricultural technology, medicine and public health, women's empowerment, the digital economy, and supply chain security.

In the effort to restructure global supply chains, Taiwan plays an essential role, especially in the post-pandemic era. We will act on opportunities to deepen the cooperation with our friends and allies, and we will work together to bolster the global post-pandemic economic recovery.

Third, Taiwan will only grow more determined to engage with the world.

Taiwan is a Taiwan of the world. This administration is committed to bringing Taiwan closer to the global community while also enabling the world to engage with Taiwan. And our determination to engage with the world will not be diminished by the pressures of expanding authoritarianism. Rather, we will remain calm and confident. We will neither yield nor provoke.

Taiwan remains firm in its commitment to freedom and democracy, and is determined to engage with the world. Although this path is fraught with challenges and obstacles, Taiwan does not walk it alone. With this in mind, we are moving forward once again for freedom and democracy, for peace and stability, and for shared prosperity.

Thank you.

Among those at the airport to see President Tsai off were National Security Council Secretary-General Wellington Koo (顧立雄), National Security Bureau Director-General Tsai Ming-yen (蔡明彥), Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexander Tah-ray Yui (俞大㵢), Overseas Community Affairs Council Vice Minister Roy Yuan-Rong Leu (呂元榮), Dean of the Diplomatic Corps and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ambassador Andrea Bowman, Belizean Ambassador Candice Pitts, and Guatemalan Chargé d'Affaires a.i. Daniela Ortiz Figueroa.