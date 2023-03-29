TAIWAN, March 29 - President Tsai delivers remarks aboard aircraft en route to Guatemala and Belize

At 12:40 p.m. on March 29, President Tsai Ing-wen departed from Taiwan for a visit to two of our diplomatic allies. During the flight, President Tsai delivered remarks and thanked all those on staff and the China Airlines crew members for doing their part to advance Taiwan's diplomacy.

A translation of President Tsai's remarks follows:

Now that the pandemic is abating around the world, international exchanges are gradually resuming. Today we are embarking on a visit to two of our diplomatic allies, both in response to their warm invitations and to deepen exchanges and cooperation with our democratic partners.

We are now en route to visit our allies Guatemala and Belize. On our way to Guatemala, we will make a transit stop in New York City, and on the way back to Taiwan from Belize, we will make another transit stop in Los Angeles. I want to take this opportunity to thank all those on staff who have worked so hard to make arrangements for this trip. I also want to welcome members of the traveling press corps to help communicate our achievements on this visit to a wider audience.

And finally, I want to thank the China Airlines crew members. You are all doing your part to advance Taiwan's diplomacy. It is your highly professional and diligent services that allow us to concentrate on our task at hand.

Our itinerary is packed, so I suggest we get some rest. Over this 10-day visit, let's give it our all for Taiwan’s diplomacy. Thank you!