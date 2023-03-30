Department Renews Charter of Overseas Schools Advisory Council

On March 24, 2023, the Department of State renewed the charter of the Overseas Schools Advisory Council (OSAC) to provide a formal channel for consultation and advice from U.S. corporations and foundations regarding American-sponsored overseas schools. The Under Secretary for Management has determined that renewal of the advisory committee charter is necessary and in the public interest.

The Assistant Secretary for Administration will appoint the members of the committee. The committee will follow the procedures prescribed by the Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA). Meetings will be open to the public unless a determination is made in accordance with the FACA Section 10(d) and 5 U.S.C. 552b(c) that a meeting or a portion of the meeting should be closed to the public. Notice of each meeting will be provided in the Federal Register at least 30 days prior to the meeting date.

For further information, contact Mr. Mark E. Ulfers, Executive Secretary of the Committee at (202) 261-8200 or OverseasSchools@state.gov.