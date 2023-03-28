New training prepares more people to be community support workers

CANADA, March 28 - More people will be able to train for jobs as certified community support workers to help people on the Lower Mainland through a Community and Employer Partnerships (CEP) project funded by the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction.

“There is a growing need for more workers in social services where skilled, compassionate staff make a huge difference in people’s lives,” said Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction. “We’re funding more training for the skills people need to take on meaningful, good-paying jobs that help communities.”

The Province is providing more than $440,000 to the Vancouver ecoVillage Society to deliver, together with its partners, the community support worker diploma training project that focuses on training for Indigenous people, immigrants, people with multiple barriers to employment, people with disabilities, youth, survivors of violence and/or abuse, francophones, and youth at risk in the region.

“This training will provide these participants with a combination of both theoretical and practical knowledge that will help them work with people who have a range of social and health needs within the social service organizations in the region,” said Quille Kaddon, executive director, Vancouver EcoVillage Society.

Participants will receive 17 weeks of essential, employability and occupational skills training, six weeks of on-the-job experience with community-support employers, and one week of followup support to prepare participants in their job search as certified community support workers.

“Making training easier and more affordable for people is what our government’s Future Ready plan is all about,” said Andrew Mercier, Minister of State for Workforce Development. “This project gives people the skills to build careers as much-needed community-based service workers, while building stronger, more resilient neighbourhoods right across B.C.”

The second intake for this program will start April 17, 2023. Anyone interested in finding out more about this or other CEP projects should contact their local WorkBC centre.

This announcement is part of StrongerBC’s Future Ready Plan. Future Ready is making education and training more accessible, affordable and relevant to help businesses grow and prepare British Columbians for the jobs of tomorrow.

Quick Facts:

Funding for this project is provided through the Project-Based Labour Market Training stream of WorkBC’s CEP and is made possible through the Canada-British Columbia Labour Market Development Agreement.

CEP investments are targeted at projects that support an inclusive economic recovery.

CEP projects support B.C. job seekers’ training and work experience and help businesses and communities address labour market challenges.

Through CEP, the Province invests $15 million annually in communities throughout B.C.

Learn More:

Learn how CEPs are helping local communities:

www.workbc.ca/Employment-Services/Community-and-Employer-Partnerships.aspx

Learn about how WorkBC can help find British Columbians jobs that are right for them:

www.workbc.ca/rightforyou

Find your local WorkBC centre:

https://www.workbc.ca/Employment-Services/WorkBC-Centres/WorkBC-Centres-Listing.aspx

Vancouver EcoVillage Society: https://www.vanecovillage.com/