Toronto's Ace Of Wands Out On Tour In Support Of New Album 'Desiring'

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 31 Toronto's Ace Of Wands will release their new album "Desiring", via Fortune Stellar Records - and to celebrate, the band will be embarking on a small US tour.
Exploring the genre of Dream Rock through immersive / intricate soundscapes, and captivating live performances - the band compels audiences to listen with attention and not shy away from the dreams that may reveal hidden parts of themselves. " The album’s sound is complex, varied and incredibly personal," says front-woman Lee Rose. "It more honestly captures our energy as a live band than our last album and the arrangements are more mature. I think we’ve hit on something pretty special with it."
At the core of the band, multi-instrumentalist Lee Rose sings, plays violin/guitar and synth-bass foot pedals simultaneously while Anna Mernieks and Jody Brumell accompany her on swirling guitar and thunderous drums. Their instrumentation, soaring vocals, and commitment to artistically-driven visual elements explore the depths of overwhelming emotion and transcend typical pop and rock forms.
"Recorded and produced over the last 3 years, ‘Desiring’ showcases a more mature and bolder Ace of Wands," continues Rose. "The arrangements are complex and considered, while the songwriting is vulnerable and honest. The production and mixing duties were shared by four engineers, all with different approaches to the songs. This diversity in production was important for conveying the range of songwriting and moods on the album. Each song offers something new, and no two tracks are alike. Listen with attention and explore Ace of Wands’ unique version of ‘Dream Rock’. "
Upcoming Tour Dates
03/31 - Detroit, MI - Bowlero
04/01 - Youngstown, ON - Westside Bowl
04/02- Rochester, NY - Muck Duck Studio
04/03- Brooklyn, NY - Gold Sounds
04/04 - Worcester, MA - Ralph's Diner
04/06 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz
04/07 - Ottawa, ON - Rainbow Bistro
04/08 - Sarnia ON - Maud's Variety
