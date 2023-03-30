Minister’s statement on Beta Therapeutics physician rejoining B.C.’s public health-care system

CANADA, March 30 - Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, has released the following statement on the Medical Services Commission’s approval of the re-enrolment of a Beta Therapeutics family physician in the Medical Services Plan (MSP):

"I understand today the commission approved Dr. Daniel Cutfeet of Beta Therapeutics’ application to re-enrol in MSP, effective April 15, 2023. We welcome Cutfeet’s request to re-enrol in MSP and his future practise within British Columbia’s public health-care system.

“By re-enrolling in MSP, Cutfeet can resume offering publicly insured medical services, and Beta Therapeutics’ patients can now access medically necessary services free at the point of care. The commission’s decision to approve Cutfeet’s re-enrolment in MSP benefits his patients and strengthens the integrity of our public health-care system.

“De-enrolled physicians constitute a mere 0.1% of those in British Columbia, as patients must bear their medical expenses and cannot seek reimbursement from MSP for any services referred by a de-enrolled physician. Furthermore, de-enrolling from MSP may hinder a physician’s access to medical liability protection and additional benefits provided by the provincial health-care system.

“The introduction of the new Longitudinal Family Physician payment model has proven to be a remarkable success in attracting new and existing family doctors to practise in British Columbia. By providing the compensation and practice environments family doctors need, we are ensuring they can focus on providing the best possible care to their patients – all within the public system.

“We are committed to working together with physicians to ensure that they can provide quality health-care services to all British Columbians, while also maintaining the strength and sustainability of our public health-care system.”