Investigation of iHeartMedia, Inc. (IHRT) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether iHeartMedia, Inc. (“iHeartMedia” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IHRT) complied with federal securities laws. On March 28, 2023, Bank of America downgraded iHeartMedia stock to neutral, reasoning that “[a]bsent a significant re-acceleration in the macro environment or IHRT’s fundamentals, we do not believe IHRT will generate a substantial enough amount of free cash flow to effectively de-lever the balance sheet.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.



