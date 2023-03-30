Propulsion of Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Pipeline as Novel and Extensive 160+ Therapies Likely to Enter in the Treatment Domain | DelveInsight

The prevalence of acute lymphocytic leukemia has been rising over the past few years, which prompts the growing demand for treatment options. The increasing prevalence of Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia and the growing research and development activities to develop novel therapies to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia to drive the market. The companies developing the potential therapies in the last stage of development include Juventas Cell Therapy, AbbVie, Janssen Biotech, and several others.

The prevalence of acute lymphocytic leukemia has been rising over the past few years, which prompts the growing demand for treatment options. The increasing prevalence of Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia and the growing research and development activities to develop novel therapies to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia to drive the market. The companies developing the potential therapies in the last stage of development include Juventas Cell Therapy, AbbVie, Janssen Biotech, and several others.

DelveInsight’s 'Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Pipeline Insight 2023' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline acute lymphocytic leukemia therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the acute lymphocytic leukemia pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s acute lymphocytic leukemia pipeline report depicts a robust space with 150+ active players working to develop 160+ pipeline therapies for acute lymphocytic leukemia treatment.

Key acute lymphocytic leukemia companies such as PersonGen BioTherapeutics, Takara Bio Inc., Cellectis S.A., AbbVie, Autolus Limited, Juventas Cell Therapy Ltd., Orca Biosystems, Inc., Sanofi, Beijing Immunochina Medical Science & Technology Co., Ltd., Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Nanjing Bioheng Biotech Co., Ltd., Legend Biotech, Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., SystImmune Inc., Kymera Therapeutics, PeproMene Bio, Inc., Takeda Oncology, OneChain Immunotherapeutics, JW Therapeutics, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, BRL Medicine, Meryx, Inc., Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Daiichi Sankyo Company, SecuraBio, Fate Therapeutics, In8bio Inc., Newave Pharmaceutical Inc, AstraZeneca, Biomea Fusion Inc., Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, Nkarta Inc., Athenex, Inc., ERYtech Pharma, Chongqing Precision Biotech Co., Ltd, Incyte Corporation, BioLineRx, Ltd, OSE Immunotherapeutics, Aleta Biotherapeutics, CalciMedica, Inc., Cabaletta Bio, Hebei Senlang Biotechnology, and others are evaluating new acute lymphocytic leukemia drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising acute lymphocytic leukemia pipeline therapies such as CD7 CAR-T cells infusion, TBI-1501, UCART22, Navitoclax, AUTO1, CNCT19, Orca-T, SAR443579, IM19 CAR-T cells, 131-I Apamistamab, CTA30X, CT-RD06, LCAR-AIO Cells, GNC-038, KT-253, BAFFR-CAR T cells, Pevonedistat, OC-1, OC-2, Carteyva, CPX-351, ABL001, BRL 301, MRX-2843, PIT565, SNDX-5613, JNJ-75276617, AC220, Duvelisib, FT819, EAGD T-cell infusion, LP-108, AZD4573, LP-118, BMF-219, KPT-330, NKX019, KUR-502, GRASPA, pCAR-19B cells, Ruxolitinib, BL-8040, OSE-127, WU CART 007, ALETA 001, CM4620, CT120, CD123, SENL-B-19, SENL 101, HY004, and others are under different phases of acute lymphocytic leukemia clinical trials.

In February 2023, OSE Immunotherapeutics SA announced the online publication in the peer-reviewed 'The Journal of Immunology' of positive Phase I clinical results with OSE-127/S95011, an anti-IL-7 receptor (IL-7R) antagonist, and provides an overall update on the product, which is being developed in immuno-inflammation through two ongoing Phase II clinical trials in Ulcerative Colitis (sponsor OSE) and in primary Sjögren's Syndrome (sponsor Servier), and in hematology where promising preclinical data in Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) has already been reported. OSE-127 has also demonstrated great therapeutic potential in Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), a very aggressive tumor arising from B or T cell precursors.

In December 2022, Juventas Cell Therapy, announced that Inaticabtagene Autoleucel (CNCT19 Injection) has been granted Priority Review Status by the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) to the New Drug Application (NDA) acceptance, for the treatment of adult relapsed and refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (r/r B-ALL).

In December 2022, Juventas Cell Therapy, announced that the National Medical Product Administration (NMPA) of China has accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) of Inaticabtagene Autoleucel (CNCT19 Injection) for the treatment of adult relapsed and refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (r/r B-ALL).

In July 2022, the FDA granted fast-track and rare pediatric disease designations to the CAR T-cell therapy WU-CART-007 for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (R/R T-ALL) and lymphoblastic lymphoma (LBL). WU-CART-007 is an allogeneic, off-the-shelf, fratricide-resistant CD7-targeted CAR T-cell therapy. The product is designed to overcome the technological challenges of harnessing CAR-T cells to treat CD7-positive hematological malignancies.

In May 2022, The FDA granted regenerative medicine advanced therapy designation to obecabatagene autoleucel for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Obecabatagene autoleucel also referred to as obe-cel, is an autologous, gene-edited chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy that targets the CD19 protein on the surface of cancer cells.

In November 2021, Autolus Therapeutics plc and Blackstone Life Sciences announced that the two companies have entered into a strategic collaboration and financing agreement under which funds managed by Blackstone will provide up to $250 million in equity and product financing to support Autolus' advancement of its CD19 CAR T cell investigational therapy product candidate, obecabtagene autoleucel (obe-cel), as well as next generation product therapies of obe-cel in B-cell malignancies.

The acute lymphocytic leukemia pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage acute lymphocytic leukemia drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the acute lymphocytic leukemia clinical trial landscape.

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Overview

Acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) is also known as acute lymphoblastic leukemia. ALL begins in the bone marrow (the soft inner part of certain bones, where new blood cells are made). Most leukemia cells invade the blood fairly quickly. They can also spread to other body parts, such as the lymph nodes, liver, spleen, central nervous system (brain and spinal cord), and testicles (in males). Some cancers can begin in these organs and spread to the bone marrow, but these are not leukemia.

The early signs and acute lymphocytic leukemia symptoms may resemble those of the flu or other common diseases. Some common signs and acute lymphocytic leukemia symptoms are weakness or tiredness, fever or drenching night sweats, easy bruising or bleeding, shortness of breath, weight loss or loss of appetite, and others.

The tests used for acute lymphocytic leukemia diagnosis include physical exam and health history, complete blood count (CBC) with differential, bone marrow aspiration, and biopsy. The standard goal of acute lymphocytic leukemia includes chemotherapy, radiation therapy, chemotherapy with stem cell transplant, and targeted therapy.





A snapshot of the Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Inaticabtagene autoleucel Juventas Cell Therapy/CASI Pharmaceuticals Registered Immunologic cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte replacements Intravenous Venetoclax AbbVie Phase III Proto-oncogene protein c-bcl-2 inhibitors Oral CPX-351 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Phase II Antimetabolites; DNA intercalators; DNA synthesis inhibitors; Type II DNA topoisomerase inhibitors Intravenous Obecabtagene autoleucel Autolus Phase I/II Immunologic cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte replacements NA Navitoclax AbbVie Phase I/II Apoptosis stimulants; Proto-oncogene protein c-bcl-2 inhibitors Oral UCART22 Cellectis Phase I Immunologic cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte replacements Intravenous

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Therapeutics Assessment

The acute lymphocytic leukemia pipeline report proffers an integral view of the acute lymphocytic leukemia emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Infusion, Intradermal, Intramuscular, Intranasal, Intravenous, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous

Infusion, Intradermal, Intramuscular, Intranasal, Intravenous, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Gene therapies, Small molecule, Vaccines, Polymers, Peptides, Monoclonal antibodies

: Gene therapies, Small molecule, Vaccines, Polymers, Peptides, Monoclonal antibodies Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Antimetabolites, DNA intercalators, DNA synthesis inhibitors, Type II DNA topoisomerase inhibitors, Immunologic cytotoxicity, T lymphocyte replacements, Apoptosis stimulants, Proto-oncogene protein c-bcl-2 inhibitors

Key Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Companies: PersonGen BioTherapeutics, Takara Bio Inc., Cellectis S.A., AbbVie, Autolus Limited, Juventas Cell Therapy Ltd., Orca Biosystems, Inc., Sanofi, Beijing Immunochina Medical Science & Technology Co., Ltd., Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Nanjing Bioheng Biotech Co., Ltd., Legend Biotech, Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., SystImmune Inc., Kymera Therapeutics, PeproMene Bio, Inc., Takeda Oncology, OneChain Immunotherapeutics, JW Therapeutics, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, BRL Medicine, Meryx, Inc., Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Daiichi Sankyo Company, SecuraBio, Fate Therapeutics, In8bio Inc., Newave Pharmaceutical Inc, AstraZeneca, Biomea Fusion Inc., Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, Nkarta Inc., Athenex, Inc., ERYtech Pharma, Chongqing Precision Biotech Co., Ltd, Incyte Corporation, BioLineRx, Ltd, OSE Immunotherapeutics, Aleta Biotherapeutics, CalciMedica, Inc., Cabaletta Bio, Hebei Senlang Biotechnology, and others

Key Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Pipeline Therapies: CD7 CAR-T cells infusion, TBI-1501, UCART22, Navitoclax, AUTO1, CNCT19, Orca-T, SAR443579, IM19 CAR-T cells, 131-I Apamistamab, CTA30X, CT-RD06, LCAR-AIO Cells, GNC-038, KT-253, BAFFR-CAR T cells, Pevonedistat, OC-1, OC-2, Carteyva, CPX-351, ABL001, BRL 301, MRX-2843, PIT565, SNDX-5613, JNJ-75276617, AC220, Duvelisib, FT819, EAGD T-cell infusion, LP-108, AZD4573, LP-118, BMF-219, KPT-330, NKX019, KUR-502, GRASPA, pCAR-19B cells, Ruxolitinib, BL-8040, OSE-127, WU CART 007, ALETA 001, CM4620, CT120, CD123, SENL-B-19, SENL 101, HY004, and others

Table of Contents

1. Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Registered) 6.1. Inaticabtagene autoleucel : Juventas Cell Therapy 7. Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1. Venetoclax: AbbVie 8. Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1. CPX-351: Jazz Pharmaceuticals 9. Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1. UCART22: Cellectis S.A. 10. Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

