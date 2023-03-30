Lender refused to accept payments from the legal heir, who was being helped by Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates

CAMBRIA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- When Glenn Grego's father passed away, he found himself facing foreclosure because the lender was not accepting his mortgage payments. Despite being rejected six times for a loan modification, Glenn was left with an unpaid balance of $754,698.22, making him 38 months delinquent with a balance of $100,230.18 and a monthly payment of $2,578.78. Despite receiving solicitation for eviction protection services and surplus fund retrieval from various law firms and non-attorneys, the bank found it more beneficial to sell Glenn's property instead of accepting his payments.
Foreclosure can be a complicated and lengthy process, leaving homeowners with limited options to save their homes. Fortunately, Glenn contacted the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates, a nonprofit organization with an A+ Better Business Bureau rating and 5-star Google Reviews. They assured Glenn not to lose hope and provided him with a solution to his problem.
The Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates helped Glenn gather all the necessary documentation and investigated his case with zero out-of-pocket cost. They also sued the lender under the Lender Violation Act with the assistance of the Consumer Defense Law Group. This resulted in the lender being held accountable, and the foreclosure process was stopped.
With an unusually high success rate for a Free loan modification that’s much higher than National Average the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates helped Glenn obtain a free loan modification with an Variable interest rate of 4.625%, lowered to a fixed rate of 3.625%, and lowered his mortgage payment to $1,957.55. Glenn expressed his sincere gratitude to the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates and Consumer Defense Law Group for their hard work in helping him keep his home.
The Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates main objective is to properly inform and educate homeowners about all viable options available to avoid continued hardship and foreclosure. If you need assistance, call them at (855) 622-2435 or visit their website at https://www.NACALaw.org.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
J. De La Vega
NonProfit Alliance of Consumer Advocates
+1 8556222435
email us here