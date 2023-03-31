Dietary Fibers Market Size to Reach USD 21,672.9 million by 2030; Industry Compound Annual Growth Rate of 11.1%

Growth in use of dietary fibers in manufacturing fiber supplements is expected to positively fuel growth of the market.

PORTLAND, OR, US, March 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Dietary Fibers Market size is expected to reach $21,672.9 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2021 to 2030. There are numerous health benefits associated with consumption of dietary fibers that plays as an important factor in driving the global dietary fibers market growth. Dietary fibers help to prevent certain diseases such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), heart disease, type 2 diabetes, bowel cancer, high cholesterol levels, high blood sugar levels, and obesity.

Request The Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2514

Rise in demand for fiber supplements and numerous health benefits associated with dietary fibers have boosted the growth of the global dietary fibers market. However, unhealthy effects of excess consumption of fiber and variable standards & guidelines across regional regulatory bodies hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in applications of dietary fibers in the form of fortified snacks and surge in demand from developing economies are expected to create new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Leading Key Companies

The prominent dietary fibers industry players include Cargill, DuPont, Ingredion Inc., Kerry Inc., Tate & Lyle, Farbest Brands, J. RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH + Co KG, Taiyo International, AGT Food and Ingredients, and Batory Foods. Key players are investing in the research and development of the dietary fibers and exploring the potential uses and application of the dietary fibers.

Regional Outlook:

The global dietary fibers market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period.

Procure Complete Report (295 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/e70d9b1952bd6216304fb0765dca9a40

As per the dietary fibers market trends, based on raw material, cereals & grains is the dominating segment that garnered 46.5% of the dietary fibers market share in 2020. The legumes segment is anticipated to be the fastest- growing, owing to its increased production and usage for making dietary fibers.

Key findings of the study

-> The dietary fibers market was valued at $7,900.0 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $21,672.9 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period.

-> By raw material, the legumes segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period.

-> In 2020, depending on product, the soluble dietary fibers segment was valued at $4,515.2 million, accounting for 57.1% of the global dietary fibers market.

-> In 2020, the U.S. was the most prominent market in North America, and is projected to reach $1,295.3 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2514

According to the dietary fibers market analysis, the global dietary fibers market is segmented based on raw material, product, application, and region. On the basis of raw material, the market is segmented into fruits & vegetables, cereals & grains, legumes, and nuts & seeds. On the basis of product, it is segmented into soluble dietary fibers and insoluble dietary fibers. By application, it is segregated into foods & beverages, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, and others.

Check out more related studies published by AMR Research:

Organic Energy Bar Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/organic-energy-bar-market-A14234

Organic Dairy Food and Drinks Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/organic-dairy-food-and-drinks-market

Sugar free cookies market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sugar-free-cookies-market-A16895

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/nutraceutical-ingredients-market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.