EMU Hosts An Event Titled “5 Women – 5 Architects- 5 Views, 5 Women – 5 Designers- 1 Exhibition” 

A panel and exhibition titled '5 Women - 5 Architects - 5 Views, 5 Women - 5 Designers - 1 Exhibition was held at the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Architecture on the occasion of the International Women's Day. The event, held in cooperation with the EMU Architecture Faculty Housing Education and Research Center (HERA-C) and the EMU Urban Research and Development Center (URDC), highlighted the transformative role of women in society and the importance of producing together with the slogan “Together We Are Stronger”.

The panel started after the opening addresses of the HERA-C Executive Board Chair and URDC Executive Board Vice Chair Assist. Prof. Dr. Pınar Uluçay and EMU Architecture Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Alpar Atun.. EMU Vice Rector for Social and Cultural Affairs Prof. Dr. Deniz İşçioğlu, students from Lefke Gazi High School and Lapta Yavuzlar High School, EMU Architecture Faculty undergraduate and postgraduate students, faculty members and graduates also attended the event.

During the panel which took place under the moderation of Prof. Dr. Türkan Ulusu Uraz and Assist. Prof. Dr. Seyit Ermiyagil, the journeys of women architects in their professional practice were questioned within the scope of their 'places' and roles in the family and society. How the socio-cultural environment affects the daily life practices of architect women and their practice areas in the architectural profession, the roles that women undertake in the architectural profession and the concept of gender were points of focus.

Anıl Çağdan, an occupational health and safety expert, who worksin the Municipality of Kyrenia and who took part in the public project 'Girne Municipality Service Building, Cultural Center and Recreation Project', which was awarded the first 'Green Building' certificate in the TRNC, Ayşe Bolkaner, the construction site project manager who has carried out field applications of many hotel and corporate building projects in the TRNC, EUL Faculty of Architecture and Design, Department of Interior Architecture and Environmental Design Chair Assist. Prof. Dr. Selen Ermiyagil Abbasoğlu, Isı Metal Çelik Ltd.'s Lead Project Manager and Executive Board Member of the Chamber of Architects Simzer Kaya, and Miro Designroom Director and Chair of the Editorial Board of the Chamber of Architects Münevver Özgür Özersay delicered presentations in the event.

After the panel, Faculty of Architecture, Department of Interior Architecture academic staff members Assoc. Prof. Dr. Guita Farivarsadri, Prof. Dr. Nil Paşaoğluları Şahin, Prof. Dr. Ozlem Olgac Turker, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Zehra Ongül and Miro Designroom Director and Chair of the Editorial Board of the Chamber of Architects Münevver Özgür Özersay’s works on paintings, patterns and sketch works met with the participants in the Hüseyin Ateşin exhibition hall of the Faculty of Architecture. The exhibition is open for visitors between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. until 31 March 2023.