On the quest to becoming more inclusive: Mobility friendly and wheelchair accessible hair salon & barbers

Clients taking advantage of the accessible backwash area at Lazarou Duke Street Hair Salon & Barbers
CARDIFF, CARDIFF, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Structural changes to a historic building are a challenge, especially so while business operations are ongoing. But one salon is facing the challenge in the quest of offering more inclusive services: Stephen Reynolds – Health & Safety Manager at Lazarou Duke Street Salon & Barbers – explains their project:
“The Disability Discrimination Act (2004) brought in legislation which amongst other points sought to provide Inclusive access for people to all service providers which included amongst others, cafes, libraries, pubs, post offices and shops. At Lazarou our collective awareness of accessibility issues increased over time to the point where we saw an opportunity to offer not only improved accessibility and quality of service to our existing clients but also to other potential clients we were yet to serve.
We identified a significant amount of potential space available within the salon which was conceived in design by earlier traditions of Barbering and Hairdressing. We considered not only the existing accessibility of the salon to clients and the services available on each floor, but also the accessibility within our premises to clients whose access to services in the salon may not have been as well served as they might. Furthermore, we could see how the quality and variety of what we provided could be improved and also offered to people who may not have considered previously using us.
We have three floors in our Salon in an historic quarter of Cardiff where people can get a hair service (cut, colour etc.) and yet, only two floors where a client could get a hair wash – vital if they’re having a colour service. Both of these floors are accessible by stairs and yet the one floor where all our services could in principle be offered, the ground floor, did not have any hair washing facilities.
Although we already have a small number of clients using wheelchairs use our salon, they tend to be clients who want a ‘traditional’ Barber Cut, so no hair wash is standard as part of that service. However, it became increasingly apparent that a number of potential clients were not being catered for. Also we realised that some of our existing clients would welcome not having to descend or ascend double figure stairs in order to have a hair colour service or highlights or even a shampoo.
As mentioned previously being in an historic part of Cardiff’s City Centre we needed to be mindful of significant structural changes of the building being undertaken and, amongst our design options we looked at wash basins with and without integral seating (integral seating is arguably the industry default). Adequate water supply, hot and cold, and drainage needed consideration in an area where none existed. Several designs and layouts were explored before choosing a combination of one integral wash basin and one stand-alone wash basin, which we duly ordered.
Having engaged the services of a local plumber and heating engineer, who did a marvellous job, we had the equipment installed on our ground floor. This entailed a degree of logistical tinkering and a Health and Safety assessment as the Salon remained open whilst the plumbing and equipment was installed.
Prior to purchasing and installing the equipment we contacted a number of high profile people /organizations who are engaged with Championing Disability Awareness and advocacy in Wales. We were delighted when Mike O’Brien (Unpaid Carers’ Representative, Cardiff and Vale Regional Partnership Board) agreed to visit the salon and give us his time, experience and perspective on what we had done and how we could progress our work and services. Mike voluntarily champions and supports a lot of challenges faced by carers, mobility impaired people and disabled people.
We were delighted when not long after Mike’s visit a client using a wheelchair agreed to ‘test drive’ our stand-alone basin to give a further perspective on the equipment and layout. Being in a powered chair they found that they were able to manoeuvre themselves to the backwash and had no problem in receiving a full hair shampoo and conditioning treatment. Additionally if a person finds it uncomfortable to sit back for a hair wash the stand-alone unit affords the possibility to face toward and over the sink for a hair wash either standing or sitting.
Similarly we have also found that a number of our existing clients have also taken advantage of our ground floor facilities. We are aware that not everyone with mobility challenges uses a wheelchair so we hope that our new facilities appeal to a variety of people who may wish to avoid stairs.
Some of our clients in wheelchairs have independently accessed the salon, however others have been accompanied by a companion or Carer. In conversation with Mike O’Brien and others who receive or provide care, often unpaid, our new ground floor facilities provide the opportunity for both people (carer and caree) to enjoy a visit to a salon in the same environment and share the experience. To this end we are developing a discount scheme in collaboration with carer stakeholders and will look to offer this in the near future and communicate this in detail.
We are unaware of another salon in the Cardiff City area which has the choice of facilities we now offer and believe that we not only provide something that is arguably unique but also something that other salons may wish to emulate.”
Contact
Stephen Reynolds
Lazarou Hair Salon & Barbers
support@lazarouharisalons.co.uk