Leading point-of-sale systems provider Epos Now launches ‘Service Disruption Mode’ to enable uninterrupted trading for SMBs, even during cloud sync outages.
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Epos Now, a leading provider of cloud-based, point-of-sale (POS) systems, has recently announced the successful release of its Service Disruption Mode. The new feature is designed to keep small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) running, even if they experience connectivity issues on their POS systems.
With a worldwide community of over 55,000 customers, fintech company Epos Now is always looking for innovative solutions to help SMBs thrive. With this highly anticipated new feature, Epos Now users can access their POS system and can continue to trade and make sales, even in the event of a cloud sync outage.
Service Disruption Mode is a valuable addition to Epos Now’s already impressive suite of features, such as its award-winning app store and impressive payments solution. This feature is especially important for businesses that experience high traffic during peak periods, which cannot afford to suffer any networking disruption, or those that rely on their Epos Now POS system to manage inventory and sales.
Chief Technology Officer at Epos Now, Jonathan Muller, commented: “Service Disruption Mode is a game-changer for our customers. This new feature reflects our commitment to providing our customers with all the tools and services they need to run their businesses smoothly and efficiently. With Service Disruption Mode, our customers can continue to trade with confidence.”
Epos Now’s Service Disruption Mode is now available to all customers as part of its subscription package. Visit Epos Now’s website for more information at www.eposnow.com.
About Epos Now:
Epos Now empowers more than 55,000 businesses in more than 70 countries as a global payments and point-of-sale provider. Founded in 2011, its mission is to help small and medium businesses in the retail, hospitality and personal care industries to thrive by harnessing the power of cloud technology.
