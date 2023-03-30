C. Mondavi & Family Welcomes Peter Sheehan as Division Vice President East Division

Peter Sheehan has been appointed as C. Mondavi & Family's new Division Vice President East Division

NAPA, Calif., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- C. Mondavi & Family, the family owned and operated wine company, is thrilled to announce the addition of a new team member to their growing family. Peter Sheehan has been appointed as the Division Vice President East Division. In his new role Sheehan will continue to leverage his extensive industry experience to manage the company's sales and marketing efforts in the eastern United States.

"We are thrilled to have Peter on our team," said David Brown, CEO of C. Mondavi & Family. "As we strive to expand and develop our business, his valuable experience and expertise will be fundamental."

With over 20 years of experience in the wine and spirits industry, Peter Sheehan is a seasoned professional with a proven track record of driving growth and developing successful sales strategies. Sheehan has held various positions managing the Eastern part of the US for several suppliers, most recently serving as the VP, East Region/Exports for Don Sebastiani & Sons. Working closely with the C. Mondavi & Family sales team, he will identify new business opportunities and build strong relationships with customers and distributors. Sheehan is a graduate of the University of Virginia and holds the Society of Wine Educators, Level 1 certification.

"We are happy to have Peter join the C. Mondavi & Family team as the Division Vice President of our East Division," comments Greg Gauci, Senior Vice President of National Sales. "Peter's executive experience and proven track record of achieving sales targets, managing budgets, and leading a team is exactly what we were searching for."

C. Mondavi & Family is a family-owned and operated company located in the heart of Napa Valley. For 80 years, the Mondavi family has been committed to producing high-quality wines that are enjoyed by wine enthusiasts around the world.

For more information about C. Mondavi & Family and their portfolio of wines, please visit http://www.cmondavifamily.com.

About C. Mondavi & Family: C. Mondavi & Family is a majority women-owned wine company based in St. Helena, California, that is committed to sustainability in its operations. Founded in 1943 by Cesare and Rosa Mondavi, the company is now owned and operated by third-generation co-proprietors Marc Mondavi and Peter Mondavi Jr., along with their children, the fourth generation, who have stepped into the business. The family legacy continues to grow with the recent arrival of the fifth generation. With a portfolio that includes Charles Krug Winery, CK Mondavi and Family, Flat Top Hills, French Blue, West + Wilder, and Valdo, C. Mondavi & Family continues to expand while also prioritizing sustainable practices in their vineyards and winemaking. They hold over 1,500 acres of Napa Valley and California vineyards that they manage using environmentally friendly practices, including water conservation, cover crops, and integrated pest management. For more information on C. Mondavi & Family, please visit http://www.cmondavifamily.com.

