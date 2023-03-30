EXCESS TELECOM PARTNERS WITH SANTA ANA COLLEGE TO EQUIP STUDENTS WITH BROADBAND ACCESS

College Students to Benefit from Affordable Connectivity Program

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Excess Telecom is partnering with Santa Ana College through 2026 to bring affordable broadband Internet connectivity to enrolled students. This partnership was facilitated by Genesis Bank, one of two multiracial minority depository institutions in the United States with a mission to bring communities together and create opportunities for low- to moderate-income households.

Because access to digital learning outside of a traditional classroom is necessary for students pursuing higher education, Excess Telecom and Santa Ana College (SAC) will narrow the digital divide by providing qualifying students with discounts on monthly broadband Internet access service and certain connected devices. The discounted Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) is made possible through Excess Telecom, a service provider.

To be eligible for the ACP and a discounted device with Excess Telecom, students or a household member must be currently enrolled in a government assistance program.

"We always strive to remove barriers and to foster a successful learning environment for all our students," said Dr. Annebelle Nery, president of Santa Ana College. "Students need accessibility, and by partnering with Excess Telecom and Genesis Bank, we are helping to close the digital divide by offering an opportunity to procure the technology and the Internet service they need to complete their educational goals."

Santa Ana College held the first two events on campus in February, where students were able to apply for service with Excess Telecom. Additional dates are forthcoming. When approved for service, an affordable device will be provided to students for a small fee and broadband Internet will be made available.

"As our world becomes increasingly digitized, our mission is to provide the resources students need to successfully pursue higher education," said Art Felix, vice president of Strategic Partnerships at Excess Telecom. "By partnering with Santa Ana College, we are changing the trajectory of students' lives. We are narrowing the digital divide and creating a climate where our leaders of tomorrow can thrive."

More details on the ACP and Excess Telecom, including program eligibility can be found at excesstelecom.com.

About Excess Telecom

Excess Telecom is a service provider for the government-funded Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). The ACP is a government benefit program operated by the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) that provides discounts on monthly broadband Internet access service and certain connected devices. The ACP provides discounts of up to $30 per eligible household on monthly broadband Internet access service (or up to $75 per eligible household on Tribal lands) and up to $100 on certain connected devices (with a required co-payment of between $10 and $50). ACP service and device discounts cannot be transferred to another household or individual. Eligible households are limited to one monthly service discount and one device discount. Rates and device discounts available for qualified customers only. Visit www.excesstelecom.com for full eligibility requirements, service agreement, coverage map, and program details.

About Santa Ana College

Santa Ana College (SAC), which turned 100 years old in 2015, serves about 20,000 students each semester. The college prepares students for transfer to four-year institutions and provides workforce training for business and industry. In addition, another 11,000 students are served through the college's School of Continuing Education located at Centennial Education Center. Ranked as one of the nation's top, two-year colleges awarding associate degrees to Latino and Asian students, the college is also recognized throughout the state for its comprehensive workforce training programs for nurses, firefighters, law enforcement and medical personnel. SAC is one of two comprehensive colleges under the auspices of the Rancho Santiago Community College District.

About Genesis Bank

Genesis Bank is a California state chartered commercial bank, organized by a group of highly experienced and successful bankers, investors, and business professionals. The Bank focuses on serving the financial needs of small to mid-sized businesses and owners, and investors in income-producing multifamily and commercial real estate located in the Bank's Target Markets of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties, California. Additionally, Genesis Bank is designated by the FDIC as a Minority Depository Institution ("MDI"), and is only the second diverse, multi-racial MDI in the U.S. The Bank's products, services, and solutions primarily include traditional commercial business, Small Business Administration, income property, and owner-occupied commercial real estate loan and deposit products, as well as treasury management, escrow, and Section 1031 exchange services and solutions. Genesis Bank, headquartered in Newport Beach, California is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC.

