Live Selling Powers Fashion Retailer 'Re-fabbed' to Achieve Scale

Re-fabbed boutique crosses $5M in Lifetime GMV underscoring sustainable growth in the U.S. live selling market

Live selling technology is rapidly gaining popularity in the United States, revolutionizing the retail and e-commerce industry. Re-fabbed powered by the CommentSold Live Commerce Platform, crossed $5M+ in lifetime live selling GMV, a compelling example of how small businesses are gaining significant benefits from video commerce.

Founded by Brooke Riley in 2015 as a hybrid DIY decorating, travel, and lifestyle blog, she quickly realized that her followers were interested in purchasing the "personal finds" she sold out of her home. She took Re-fabbed online in 2018 and has since expanded her business by building an omnichannel brand experience by leveraging live selling as a sales channel.

With CommentSold's live selling technology, Re-fabbed has been able to connect with customers in real-time and drive engagement in a personalized way, resulting in sales growing by 7x. Re-fabbed's innovative approach to online retail has garnered attention from Forbes, The Pioneer Woman, Good Housekeeping, The Huffington Post, and more.

"CommentSold has been a game changer in our business. Live Selling and the app has made it so easy to shop with us, and our sales have increased drastically because of it," said Brooke Riley, Founder of Re-fabbed. "It has allowed us to connect and grow our relationships with our customers. The ease of use, the functionality and the customer service is all top notch and we can't recommend it more."

"We are thrilled to partner with boutiques and retailers like Re-fabbed. Live selling is more than just a trend. It is transforming the retail and e-commerce industry," said Gautam Goswami, CEO of CommentSold. "With live selling, boutiques and retailers can create authentic connections with their customers, showcase their products in a dynamic and engaging way, and ultimately drive more conversions and revenue."

About Re-fabbed

Re-fabbed was founded by Brooke Riley in 2015 as a hybrid DIY decorating, travel, and lifestyle blog. The blog started gaining traction across her immediate community within rural Kentucky and soon expanded across the US. It wasn't long until her followers started emailing Brooke about her style and she started selling off her "personal finds". In 2018, Brooke saw an opportunity to add live selling to her business to build an omnichannel brand experience. In 2021, Forbes named her as one of the next "1000 Upstart Entrepreneurs" and since has been featured on Pioneer Woman, Good Housekeeping, Huffington Post and more.

For more information, please visit re-fabbed.com or re-fabbedboutique.com.

​​About CommentSold

CommentSold is the North American leader in live selling technology (ranked by G2), enabling over 7,000 small to mid-sized retailers with live-selling tools, generating 147M+ items sold with $3.5B+ in lifetime GMV. CommentSold's technology continues to provide small businesses and mid-sized brands and retailers with best-in-class solutions for delivering engaging live video commerce experiences. Recent innovations from the company include their lightweight video commerce plugin technology, Videeo, which gives any retailer or brand the ability to embed and go live with engaging, branded live video commerce experiences within days by easily integrating into their existing e-commerce stack.

For more information, please visit CommentSold.com or Videeo.live.

