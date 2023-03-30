Top Investment Management Firms Commit $13 Million to Girls Who Invest

Leading industry firms join GWI's Leadership Circle demonstrating their commitment to gender diversity, equity and industry retention initiatives

Girls Who Invest (GWI), a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing diversity within investment management, celebrates the inaugural GWI Leadership Circle, a group of investment firms and partners to GWI, who collectively pledged $13 million to support the movement to invest in the long-term retention and advancement of women and those who identify as non-binary in the industry.

Individual multi-year commitments have been pledged by firms which include The Baupost Group, Bloomberg, Global Infrastructure Partners, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, KKR, Morgan Stanley Investment Management, Oaktree Capital Management, TPG, and Wellington Management. These commitments complement significant anchor funding by PIMCO and Vista Equity Partners, whose early and continued multi-year commitments pioneered the momentum to advance GWI's alumni community of nearly 2,000 women and non-binary individuals, 69% of whom are people of color. They represent 180 different colleges/universities and 70 distinct majors.

"We are incredibly grateful to the GWI Leadership Circle for making such a bold and high-impact commitment to positively disrupt and diversify asset management by removing historical barriers to entry and supporting GWI alumni as they become the industry leaders of tomorrow. The generosity of these forward-looking firms gets us closer to our vision of having 30% of the world's investable capital managed by women by 2030," said Katherine Jollon Colsher, President and CEO at Girls Who Invest. "Beyond the financial commitment, we're grateful for the opportunity to mobilize the GWI Leadership Circle as key advisors to propel the talent pipeline forward and foster a culture that connects career-ready women with full-time investment opportunities."

"As Girls Who Invest's Founder, I've been so encouraged since the beginning by the commitment of senior leaders across our industry to increase gender diversity on investment teams, knowing how critical this is to improving business outcomes and long-term investment returns," said Seema Hingorani, Founder and Chair of Girls Who Invest and Managing Director at Morgan Stanley Investment Management. "I'm thrilled to see this GWI Leadership Circle come together to ensure that our GWI scholars and alumni have the skills and career support to rise to become leading investors for many years into the future."

These leading investment management firms recognize the crucial need for intentionality to achieve gender diversity and equity. Bringing valuable industry expertise and powerful advocacy for sustainable diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging efforts, the GWI Leadership Circle and Girls Who Invest will work side-by-side to change the face of investing by supporting the next generation of diverse women and non-binary leaders from internship to c-suite roles.

About Girls Who Invest

Girls Who Invest (GWI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to transforming the investment management industry by attracting and advancing women investors, changemakers, and leaders. They are changing the face of investing through education, mentoring, internships, and a supportive, motivated community and have reached a community of nearly 2,000 alumni in just seven years.

GWI enables college students to explore investment management careers through its two tuition-free educational programs. The Summer Intensive Program combines in-residence academic training led by top university professors with a guaranteed paid internship at one of more than 100 leading investment management firms. The Online Intensive Program is self-directed and asynchronous, allowing independent learners the opportunity to master finance and investing fundamentals at their own pace from renowned training organizations.

The GWI Career Institute focuses on the long-term professional development, retention, and advancement of our alumni in investment management. GWI provides career advisory services, community building, and connections for our alumni at all stages in their careers.

Girls Who Invest's vision is for 30% of the world's investable capital to be managed by women by 2030.

For more information, visit www.girlswhoinvest.org.

