Seamless.AI Announces the Hiring of Former DiscoverOrg CTO, Roger Cracel

Seamless.AI, one of LinkedIn's Fastest Growing Startups, continues its explosive growth with a new addition to its executive team.

Dublin, Ohio, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seamless.AI, the world's most powerful data prospecting platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Roger Cracel as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

With over 15 years of experience leading world-class technology teams, Roger has the knowledge to not only create innovative solutions that accelerate business growth but also to inspire diverse companies to embrace the latest innovations in technology.

As CTO, Cracel will lead Seamless.AI's engineering and product teams. He will also drive innovation and growth as he oversees the platform's technology strategy.

"We are thrilled to have Roger join the Seamless.AI team," said Brandon Bornancin, the CEO of Seamless.AI. "His experience with leading technical teams, coupled with his expertise in data and artificial intelligence, will be invaluable as we continue to revolutionize the sales prospecting industry."

Before joining Seamless.AI, Cracel served as CTO at several technology companies, including DiscoverOrg, RainKing, and, most recently, Datassential. In these roles, Cracel managed product development and led technical teams to success.

"I am excited to join the Seamless.AI team and support the company's mission to connect the world to opportunity," said Roger Cracel. "I am confident that with the talented team, Seamless.AI already has, we will continue to innovate and provide our customers with the tools they need to flourish in their sales efforts."

About Seamless.AI

Seamless.AI, one of LinkedIn's Fastest Growing Startups, is a leading sales prospecting and lead generation platform that uses artificial intelligence to deliver the most up-to-date contact and company data. With superior coverage, accuracy, and cutting-edge features like Job Changes, Buyer Intent, and Org Charts, Seamless.AI empowers sales teams with the insights and tools they need to close more deals and grow their businesses at an unprecedented pace. To learn more, schedule a demo today.

Contact:

Jonathan Pogact

VP of Marketing

Seamless.AI

Email: PR@seamlessleads.com

Pull Quote

"I am excited to join the Seamless.AI team and support the company's mission to connect the world to opportunity," said Roger Cracel.

Media Contact

Jonathan Pogact, Seamless.AI, 1 914-924-8819, jonathan@seamlessleads.com, Seamless.AI

SOURCE Seamless.AI