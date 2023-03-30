Humantic AI Partners with Sandler to Redefine Sales Training in the Age of AI

Humantic AI, the world's first buyer intelligence platform, leverages cutting-edge AI to enable a human-centric approach to selling.

Sandler, similarly, is a big proponent of people-centric sales methodologies. Its comprehensive training programs include DISC training, which gives salespeople the ability to understand different kinds of buyer personalities. This helps them effectively communicate with buyers and increase the odds of winning a deal.

With the common goal of restoring the human element in sales, the two have announced a partnership which follows a two-pronged approach. The first directive is to equip Sandler and its customers with Humantic AI. In the future, they also plan to collaborate in terms of product and content significantly.

"Technology – more specifically, AI – often creates distance between people," says Amarpreet Kalkat, Founder and CEO of Humantic AI. "However, that same technology, that same AI can bring people together. And that's what we're all about. This partnership allows a cutting-edge innovator like us and a legendary sales performance organization like Sandler to come together and make sales less transactional, and the world just a tiny bit more human."

"This was a natural fit," adds Fred Alexander, SVP of Growth and Development at Sandler. "Considering Sandler customers have always known their way around DISC selling. The only challenge was that sellers had to rely on intuition to guess their buyer's DISC type. With Humantic AI, there's now a scientific way to know their buyer and alter their approach accordingly. And this is just the beginning!"

About Sandler

Sandler is the leading global sales professional development and performance improvement organization responsible for empowering over 50,000 sales professionals and leaders each year to master the craft of selling. Sandler propels the next evolution of sales with an evolved sales methodology connecting the modern seller to today's buyer journeys. Visit https://www.sandler.com.

About Humantic AI

Humantic AI is the world's first buyer intelligence platform. It helps revenue teams identify early adopters, personalize outreach, and build better rapport. The world's largest and fastest-growing companies use Humantic AI and see a 233% increase in response rates and a 6.2% increase in closed revenue. Visit https://humantic.ai.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230329005799/en/