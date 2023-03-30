SIAM Announces Class of 2023 Fellows

Philadelphia, PA, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics (SIAM) is pleased to announce the 2023 Class of SIAM Fellows. These distinguished members were nominated for their exemplary research as well as outstanding service to the community. Through their various contributions, SIAM Fellows are a core group of individuals helping to advance the fields of applied mathematics and computational science.

SIAM congratulates these 26 esteemed members of the community, listed below in alphabetical order:

Rodrigo Bañuelos, Purdue University, is being recognized for pioneering and fundamental contributions in probability theory and analysis, and for fostering diversity in mathematics and education.

George Biros, The University of Texas at Austin, is being recognized for development of high-performance scientific computing algorithms and their use in tackling challenging problems in science, engineering, and medicine.

Ron Buckmire, Occidental College, is being recognized for broadening participation in mathematics, creating innovative educational materials in applied mathematics, and contributing to the field of finite differences.

Fioralba Cakoni, Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, is being recognized for seminal contributions to inverse scattering theory, the existence of transmission eigenvalues, and non-scattering phenomena.

Daniela Calvetti, Case Western Reserve University, is being recognized for outstanding contributions to numerical linear algebra, Bayesian scientific computing, and inverse problems and applications, and for extraordinary mentoring activities.

Coralia Cartis, University of Oxford, is being recognized for theoretical and practical developments in continuous optimization.

Alina Chertock, North Carolina State University, is being recognized for significant contributions to numerical methods for hyperbolic systems of conservation laws and important service to the applied mathematics community.

Lenore Jennifer Cowen, Tufts University, is being recognized for seminal contributions to computational biology through the design of graph-based algorithms and insights into network distance measures.

Petros Drineas, Purdue University, is being recognized for pioneering contributions to all aspects of randomized numerical linear algebra: research, applications, advocacy, and outreach.

Aric Hagberg, Los Alamos National Laboratory, is being recognized for contributions to network science, dynamical systems, and dedicated service to the scientific community.

Chandrika Kamath, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, is being recognized for community leadership and contributions to data mining and its application to real-world problems in science and engineering.

Angela Kunoth, University of Cologne, is being recognized for fundamental contributions to multi-level and wavelet methods for the numerical solution of partial differential equations and optimal control with partial differential equation constraints.

James Donald Meiss, University of Colorado Boulder, is being recognized for contributions to the understanding of the onset of chaos and transport in Hamiltonian and volume-preserving dynamical systems.

Andrew M. Odlyzko, University of Minnesota, is being recognized for fundamental and visionary contributions to analytic and computational number theory, cryptography, and communication and electronic publishing.

Ali Pinar, Sandia National Laboratories, is being recognized for theoretical, algorithmic, and application impacts, and community leadership in combinatorial scientific computing and network science.

Edward B. Saff, Vanderbilt University, is being recognized for contributions to approximation theory, potential theory, numerical analysis, particle systems analysis, and inverse problems.

David James Silvester, The University of Manchester, is being recognized for contributions to finite elements and computational fluid dynamics.

Barry Simon, California Institute of Technology, is being recognized for outstanding originality in contributions to spectral theory, mathematical physics, and orthogonal polynomials, as well as strong research leadership through supervision.

Catherine Sulem, University of Toronto, is being recognized for numerical and analytical contributions to nonlinear dispersive waves in optics and fluids.

Sivan Toledo, Tel Aviv University, is being recognized for advances in parallel and randomized numerical linear algebra and location estimation technology in movement ecology.

Konstantina Trivisa, University of Maryland, College Park, is being recognized for outstanding contributions to analysis of nonlinear partial differential equations, exemplary service, and excellence in mentoring of students and postdocs.

Caroline Uhler, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Broad Institute, is being recognized for fundamental contributions at the interface of statistics, machine learning, and biology.

John S. Wettlaufer, Yale University and Nordic Institute for Theoretical Physics, is being recognized for fundamental contributions to the modeling of interfacial problems, the study of ice, geophysics, and climate dynamics.

Dongbin Xiu, The Ohio State University, is being recognized for pioneering fundamental contributions to the mathematics and applications of uncertainty quantification, and for exceptional service in organizing many workshops.

Laurent Younes, Johns Hopkins University, is being recognized for fundamental contributions to the theory and computation of shape space in image analysis.

Yongjie Jessica Zhang, Carnegie Mellon University, is being recognized for pioneering contributions to computational geometry, volumetric parameterization, isogeometric analysis, mesh generation, image processing, and simulation-based engineering applications.

Learn more about the SIAM Fellows Program.

About SIAM

Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics (SIAM), headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is an international society of more than 14,000 individual, academic, and corporate members from more than 100 countries. SIAM helps build cooperation between mathematics and the worlds of science and technology to solve real-world problems through publications, conferences, and communities like chapters, sections and activity groups. Learn more at siam.org.

Attachment

Becky Kerner Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics 267-992-8681 kerner@siam.org