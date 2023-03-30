Broadlinc Awards Local Senior with UK Tickets in Raffle Drawing

/EIN News/ -- Owenton, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owenton, Kentucky -

Broadlinc teams up with Jack “Goose” Givens, Accelecom and Trimble County School in Raffle Extravaganza

Owenton, KY – Broadlinc, Accelecom, and Trimble County School District recently joined forces with UK basketball legend Jack “Goose” Givens to host a raffle event at Trimble County High School during the 31 st District Tournament.

The lucky winner of the raffle drawing was local senior Jerry Nevils, who walked away with two Lower Arena UK vs. Auburn tickets. “Winning the tickets and meeting Jack was such a surreal moment. I’ve never been to a college basketball game, so it was an experience I’ll never forget,” said Nevils.

Broadlinc - an Owen County-based provider of high-speed internet, cable TV, and phone services offering the best possible services at a competitive price with the most stable and dependable products on the market - was also the title sponsor of the 31st District Tournament.

“We were so excited about the raffle event with “The Goose,” Broadlinc, and Accelecom,” said Brent Taylor, Athletic Director at Trimble County High School. “The school district is grateful to have had such amazing partners join us in supporting our students through this exciting opportunity. Overall, everyone has been so wonderful to work with, and they have gone above and beyond to support the district tournament this year!”

Broadlinc is honored to have partnered up with Goose Givens, Accelecom, and Trimble County for this amazing community event. According to Broadlinc President, Kerry Bowlin, “We appreciate them for helping spread the word about our company and our services. It has been an incredible experience working together on this incredible community initiative.”

Broadlinc is committed to providing quality internet service that is reliable, fast, secure, and affordable. They are dedicated to connecting everyone in Kentucky with superior broadband access so that they can stay connected with friends and family at a competitive price. Broadlinc is also a participant in the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), formerly known as the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program. The ACP provides qualifying residents a $30/month credit on their broadband services.

To learn more about Broadlinc's services, residents can visit www.broadlinc.com and fill out the Check Availability Form. They can also complete the Contact Us form that is posted on the website.

It is easy for potential customers to learn more about Broadlinc:

- Call Broadlinc at 855-552-2253;

- Visit Broadlinc.com;

- Follow Broadlinc on social media for news, product and service updates as well as behind the scenes activity at the company @getbroadlinc - Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter;

- Ask a friend, neighbor, or colleague.

Contact:

Brittany Bowlin

Director of Marketing

Broadlinc

859-630-9087

brittany.bowlin@broadlinc.com

###

For more information about Broadlinc, contact the company here:



Broadlinc

Brittany Bowlin

855-552-2253

support@broadlinc.com

150 Progress Way, Owenton, KY 40359

Brittany Bowlin