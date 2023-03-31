Sugar Free Mints Market Growing at 5.8% CAGR to Hit USD $1.2 Billion by 2031

Rising consumer anxiety over chemicals being swallowed and chewed down into the throat is the biggest barrier to the market for sugar-free mints

PORTLAND, OR, US, March 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sugar Free Mints Market size was valued at $657.00 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031. The key Sugar Free Mints Market Opportunity propelling the worldwide sugar-free mint market is the rise in oral health awareness among young and old people everywhere. Additionally, the increased use of tobacco products, smoking, and alcohol causes mouth-related issues like poor breath and discolored teeth. These have a significant impact on the global Sugar Free Mints Market during the forecast year.

Request The Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/32104

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global sugar free mints market based on nature, flavor, distribution channel, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Leading Key Companies

The key companies profiled in sugar free mints industry are Albanese Candy, Atkinson’s Candy Co., Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli AG, ChocZero Inc., Continental Candy Industries B.V., Ferrero International S.A., Lotte Group, Mondel’z International, Nestle S.A, Nova Chocolate Perfetti Van Melle Group B.V., See’s Candy Shop, Inc., Sugarless Confectionery, The Hershey Company, and The Wrigley Company.The report includes the analysis of the Sugar Free Mints Market Trends, key players, market segments, applications and market growth strategies.

Regional Outlook:

Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region accounted for the largest market share in 2021 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Surge in demand for fortified foods & beverages in countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico is leading new path for development of the sugar free mint market in North America.

Procure Complete Report (270 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/7d839cf7bc9d684694cdc375820e83f7

According to distribution channel, the market is further segmented into hypermarket/supermarket, pharmacies, specialty store, convenience store and online store. The hypermarket/supermarket segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Supermarket and hypermarket are gaining traction due to rapid rise in disposable income and increased influence of western culture propelling the growth of supermarkets.

Key findings of the study

By nature, the organic segment is estimated to witness the significant growth, registering a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

By flavor, the sweet mint segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the pharmacies segment is estimated to witness the significant growth, registering a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

By region, North America was the dominant region in 2021, occupying major share of the sugar free mint market.

By region, LAMEA registered the highest growth rate and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/32104

As per flavor, it is segmented into peppermint, sweet mint, bubble mint, freeze mint, and others. The peppermint segment accounted for the largest Sugar Free Mints Market Share in 2021 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The peppermint segment of Sugar Free Mints Market Size $228.5 million in 2021. The increasing trend of customers' preferences regarding taste and quality, along with healthy ingredients, fuels the Sugar Free Mints Market Growth.

Check out more related studies published by AMR Research:

Cornmeal Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cornmeal-market

Flavors and Fragrances Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/flavors-and-fragrances-market

Frozen Vegetables Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/frozen-vegetables-market

Coconut Shell Powder Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/coconut-shell-powder-market-A31634

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.