WYDOT to begin work on Sheridan’s Main Street April 3

Sheridan, Wyo – The Wyoming Department of Transportation will begin work on the Downtown Sheridan Main Street project on Monday, April 3 – weather permitting.

Oftedal Construction will be closing the intersection of Main Street and Dow Street to begin the resurfacing and utility upgrade project. This is the first phase of five that will be completed this construction season.

The traveling public who utilize the Dow Street intersection will be detoured to 1st Street, Mandel Street, Alger Street, Brooks Street or Gould Streets during this time.

This intersection is expected to be closed until late May.

WYDOT will be hosting weekly public meetings beginning April 12 at 1:30 p.m. at the ERA/Carroll Realty second floor conference room located at 306 N Main Street. The public is encouraged to attend if they are interested in the progress of the project.

In addition, information will be available via the following social media outlets and websites:

Facebook and Instagram: Sheridan Main Street Project

https://www.sheridanwy.gov/government/public_works/engineering/projects

https://sheridanmedia.com/

###