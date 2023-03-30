Submit Release
Bridge rehabilitation project to start on I-25 in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Crews with S & S Builders and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will begin a bridge rehabilitation project on Interstate 25 in Cheyenne on Monday, April 3rd, weather permitting.

The bridge rehab will take place at milepost 9.4 in both north and southbound lanes.

Work includes hydro demolition, expansion joint repairs, latex overlay, pedestal repairs, bearing device modifications, column repairs, and minor slab replacements. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place during the project.

Motorists on the interstate should expect possible delays due to single lane shifts through construction zones and lowered speed limits. The traveling public is encouraged to obey all posted signs, flaggers and other traffic control and avoid distractions like cell phones while driving through work zones.

The work is scheduled to be completed by late summer 2023. All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability. 

