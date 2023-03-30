FDLE members honored at Attorney General’s women in law enforcement event

March 30, 2023WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody held a press conference last week to recognize women leaders from across the state in law enforcement.Six FDLE members joined several police chiefs from the Florida Police Chiefs Association along with representatives from the Florida Highway Patrol.

FDLE Fort Myers Assistant Special Agent in Charge (ASAC) Tracy Maurer was hosted by Moody for a tabletop meeting along with FDLE Miami Special Agents Kristen Timm, Christina Dindial and Lissa Udell, and Capitol Police Officer Angela Ormerod and Corporal Lora Helton.

Moody said she was compelled to have the event because more women are stepping up into jobs that are very dangerous, and “the fact that Florida is exceeding the national average in the number of female sworn law enforcement officers needs to be recognized. We are very proud of these leaders.”

Maurer spoke at the press conference, saying, “Law enforcement is a calling, and the best part of our job is the ability to help people.”



Moody highlighted the fact that Maurer had a successful career in the private sector before joining law enforcement. Maurer chose to put herself through law enforcement training academy night school for nearly a year in order to pursue a career with FDLE.

Maurer has been with FDLE 18 years, having started as a financial crimes investigator. In 2014, she was named the State of Florida’s Law Enforcement Investigator of the Year. She has been recognized for her investigations related to white-collar crime and organized crime.



Maurer was recognized by the Florida Cabinet in 2015, in part for her investigative work nabbing the “ninja robbers,” as they committed crimes through several counties. Working with local law enforcement partners, she was closely involved in the eventual surveillance that stopped this string of violent, armed home invasions. She helped lead an effort across multiple jurisdictions for which racketeering charges were eventually brought. The sentences for these so-called “ninja robbers” ranged from 45 years to life in prison.



More on the women who represented FDLE at the press conference:

FDLE Miami Special Agent Timm is a nearly two-decade veteran of the agency, starting as a crime intelligence analyst. She is currently assigned to the Key West Field Office and is responsible for conducting criminal investigations in the areas of homicide, sexual battery, crimes against children, in-custody deaths, officer-involved shootings, public corruption, human trafficking and threat assessment. Agent Timm also is the Statewide Profile Program coordinator. In that role, she is responsible for unknown offender profiles and cold case reviews.

FDLE Miami Special Agent Dindial began in West Palm Beach as an analyst more than 10 years ago. She is now assigned to the Miami Regional Operations Center Cyber Crime squad. Her work is critical to combatting the distribution and production of child pornography, as well as the sexual exploitation and trafficking of minors. She has special surveillance and undercover training and techniques that lead to successful execution of arrest and search warrants.

FDLE Miami Special Agent Udell started her sworn law enforcement career as a Florida Highway Patrol trooper nearly 30 years ago. Agent Udell has been with FDLE 20 years, working out of Miami on regional cases dealing with crimes against children. In 2005, she was honored as the Florida Missing Children’s Day State Officer of the Year. She is currently assigned to FDLE’s West Palm Beach Field Office, working with federal partners on threat management cases and terrorism cases, among others.

Capitol Police Officer Ormerod has served more than a decade with FDLE. She is deployed at the Capital Circle Office Complex in southeast Tallahassee and helps provide security to some 6,000 state employees and countless visitors, dignitaries and other stakeholders across our state capital.

Capitol Police Corporal Helton recently joined FDLE. She also serves at the Complex and in the FDLE crime prevention unit, educating Florida citizens and visitors of all ages on general safety and awareness topics at dozens of community outreach events each year. She also serves as a field training officer and has assisted with work related to natural disasters in Florida.



