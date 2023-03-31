Experience the Poetry and Philosophy of Jean Arno's Soliloquies: A Symphony of Thought

Soliloquies" by Jean Arno is a collection of maxims, philosophical reflections, and poetic aphorisms offering wisdom about life and existence.
To create anew, one must first explore the vastness of the Self.”
— Jean Arno
CAMBRIDGE, MA, USA, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Experience enchantment with the latest release from globally renowned artist and author, Jean Arno. "Soliloquies," his new book, has caused a frenzy among literature enthusiasts worldwide with its collection of maxims, philosophical reflections, and poetic musings that are a must-read for anyone seeking to unravel the mysteries of existence and the world.
With a distinctive approach, Jean Arno challenges readers to delve deeper into his ideas through the concise form of maxims, conveying complex thoughts and challenging readers to reconstruct the reasoning and understand their depth. According to the author, the deepest ideas are always shrouded in mystery, even when expressed with the clearest clarity, creating a book that is not just meant to be read but to be experienced.
For those who adored Jean Arno's previous book, "Trophies," a collection of aphoristic poems, "Soliloquies" is a must-have. While "Trophies" included a hidden book within the book, creating a fun and challenging experience for readers who deciphered the hidden codes, "Soliloquies" requires readers to overlay fragmented thoughts and aphorisms to reconstruct new thoughts and ideas, like reassembling a puzzle. It's full of wisdom about life and existence. For Jean Arno, philosophy and poetry are an ontological quest for self-discovery and self-overcoming, an art of being and living to reach his own potential, be achieved, and be fulfilled. Soliloquies will accompany readers in the storm and zenith of their lives, providing wisdom and advice for a fulfilled life, like those of Heraclitus, Seneca, Marcus Aurelius, La Rochefoucauld, Nietzsche, and Gibran.
Jean Arno is a recognized innovator in the art and literature worlds, and his encrypted and palimpsestic works deepen hidden levels of meaning that readers must discover. He sculpts the taciturn mists of the world, trying to grasp their complexity and give form to the invisible. This book is a symphony of thoughts that readers must have in their library. It's available in online and physical bookstores worldwide, so don't miss out on the opportunity to immerse yourself in Jean Arno's profound and poetic thoughts. Visit his website at www.jeanarno.com/shop or www.jeanarnaud.org to learn more about the author and his work.
