Tripism Launches New Restaurant Feature to Personalize Dining Experience for Business Travelers

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tripism, the business travel planning and engagement platform, announces the launch of a first of its kind, data-driven restaurant recommendation engine – built specifically for business travelers.
Tripism analyzes the anonymized restaurant spend data for each corporate customer, to present their travelers with personalised restaurant recommendations that perfectly fit with their company culture, expense policy and office locations.
Through a partnership with Dinova, the new features utilize the Dinova network of business grade-restaurants and provides the traveler with the ability to be able to make dining choices to suit their needs and dietary requirements.
“Corporate diners have specific needs that haven’t been addressed until now. The addition of our restaurant feature is another step in Tripism’s mission to transform the world of business travel, by giving a personalized experience to travelers and providing travel managers a best-in-class travel program’, said Adam Kerr, Tripism CEO, “This new restaurant feature is unique in this market and will be an incredibly powerful tool for restaurants and business travelers alike.”
This new personalization engine searches the exclusive business travel data Tripism accumulates to deliver:
Restaurant recommendations based on the local knowledge of colleagues that live in destination cities and know the best places
Restaurants that are convenient to the office or client locations
Restaurants that fit the culture and the expense policy of their company
Venues optimized for different business needs – entertainment, meetings, get-togethers etc.
Restaurants that fit the dietary requirements and preference of the traveler
“The health and safety of our business travelers is our priority and this includes offering our employees a healthy lifestyle and fulfilling dietary requirements when out on the road. By partnering with Tripism, our business travelers can now access highly specific restaurant recommendations to suit their individual dining and dietary requirements. The data-driven technology ensures that the recommendation also fits our travel policy, budget, and company culture. What’s more, travelers can feel confident in the knowledge that their restaurant comes recommended by colleagues and saves them time searching for dining options, ” said Patrick O’Halleran, Microsoft Travel Global Outsource Lead.
Alison Quinn, Dinova’s CEO comments “Business travelers have very different needs than the typical leisure traveler and are a crucial market for restaurants. They often entertain large groups or use a dining opportunity to connect with VIP clients, these are high stakes dining events where the consequences of poor food or service are more severe. Tripism eliminates the risk and lets travelers pick great restaurants using recommendations from their peers.”
