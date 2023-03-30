Contact: Heather Tehan, (315) 793-2447

Release Date: March 30, 2023 State Department of Transportation Announces Start of $5.6 Million Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Utica New Bridge Joints and Concrete Repairs Planned for Four Structures Along City’s Vital North-South Arterial New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced that work is getting underway on a $5.6 Million project to rehabilitate bridges along the vital North-South Arterial in the City of Utica. The project will replace bridge joints and make other repairs to four structures that carry State Routes 5, 8 and 12 over French Road and New York Susquehanna and Western Railway, enhancing safety and improving travel along a key corridor for motorists looking to reach destinations in the Utica area as well as the Southern Tier, Adirondacks, and the New York State Thruway. “The North-South Arterial is one of the Mohawk Valley’s most important roadways and the work we are undertaking now will help ensure that it remains open and accessible for many years to come,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “The rehabilitation of these bridges will help create a more resilient transportation network that will keep people and goods on the move and strengthen the ties that bind all communities of New York State together.” In addition to the replacement of bridge joints, the project will include repairs to the concrete substructures and medians. New lighting will added underneath the bridge above French Road and sidewalks along French Road will be upgraded. Work is expected to be complete by November 30, 2023. Motorists should expect traffic along the North-South Arterial in the vicinity of the project to be reduced to a single lane in each direction intermittingly as preliminary work is completed in April and continuously as full construction gets started in May. Additionally, the on ramps from French Road to the Arterial will be closed in both directions and traffic detoured from French Road to Burrstone Road, to State Route 12. Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. Follow New York State DOT on Twitter: @NYSDOT and MohawkValley@NYSDOTUtica . Find NYSDOT on Facebook at facebook.com/NYSDOT